Watch the Psyche Mission Launch Mission | NASA/JPL Edu – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Update: Sept. 29, 2023 – NASA and SpaceX are now targeting Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:16 a.m. PT (10:16 a.m. ET) for the Psyche launch. Get the latest updates on NASA’s Psyche Mission blog.

Follow along with NASA for the launch of the Psyche asteroid mission. The Psyche mission is designed to explore an asteroid – also named Psyche – that is thought to be the remnant of a planet’s core. After escaping Earth’s gravity, the spacecraft will use solar electric propulsion (rather than a chemical engine) to make its six-year journey to the asteroid, arriving in August 2029.

The first opportunity for launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida is Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:16 a.m. PT (10:16 a.m. ET) with additional opportunities through October 25.

Explore how NASA’s Psyche mission aims to help scientists answer questions about Earth and the formation of our solar system. Then, make connections to STEM learning in the classroom.

Explore a collection of standards-aligned lessons related to NASA’s Psyche mission.

Explore a collection of standards-aligned lessons all about asteroids and craters.

Studying the chemical and physical properties, as well as the location and motion of asteroids, is vital to helping us understand how the sun, planets and other solar system bodies came to be. This article explores how NASA studies and tracks asteroids.

In this educational talk, NASA experts will discuss how we track and study comets and asteroids. Plus, we’ll answer your questions!

Find out more about the historic first test, which could be used to defend our planet if a hazardous asteroid were discovered.

In this talk for grades 4-12, experts answer questions from students, discuss the science behind the Psyche mission and explore STEM activities all about asteroids.

Explore projects, videos, slideshows, and games for students all about asteroids.

