Should you buy a PS5 on Amazon Prime Day 2023? Our … – CBS News

By Kaylyn McKenna, Brittany Vincent

Updated on: October 10, 2023 / 12:58 PM EDT / Essentials

Amazon October Prime Day 2023 is here, and with it comes some of the best deals on video games and gaming gear you’ll see ahead of Black Friday. Does that include the PlayStation 5? It’s one of the most sought-after gaming consoles you’ll find in 2023. It’s been a bit difficult to get your hands on one ever since it debuted in 2020, and there’s even a new one on the way in the form of the PlayStation 5 Slim this holiday season.

While the rabid demand for Sony’s latest system has ebbed and flowed over the past few years, thankfully it’s become much less of a challenge to find one in stock. Now that it’s been some time since the PS5’s launch, you can typically find plenty of discounted consoles and bundles ahead of the holiday season. If you’ve been trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, keep reading to find out how to score the best deal, especially with

The experts at CBS Essentials have analyzed all the historical pricing data on the Playstation 5 using CamelCamelCamel to uncover key data patterns and help you find the best time to buy. Find out how to get the best deal on this must-have gaming console so you can play all the latest games hitting store shelves later this year.

The standard PS5 console typically doesn’t go on sale — but that doesn’t mean it never does. In fact, we saw several deals on special bundles during the 2022 holiday season, including the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle.

We do tend to see the best PS5 price cuts around the holiday season and during Prime Day deals. However, right now, even during Prime Big Deal Days, there aren’t currently any discounts on the system to speak of.

Keep checking back, however, because that could all change in an instant. Also, you could see several deals on the system towards the end of the year for Black Friday as the holiday season rears its head.

But the good news is that if you just can’t wait to get your hands on a PS5, you can get one at Amazon now. You’ll pay standard MSRP for the system, but you can have it in your hands in a matter of days. And that’s progress, considering how hard it was just to spot one just a couple of years ago.

Why we like the PS5:

The PS5 offers significant improvements in graphics and performance compared to previous models. It boasts backward compatibility, allowing players to access a library of PS4 games. It also introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that provide a more immersive gaming experience.

PlayStation 5 console (disc), $499

PlayStation 5 console (digital), $499

Kaylyn McKenna is an expert on deals, travel, luggage, home and more for CBS Essentials.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 2:15 PM EDT

