GTA 6 Budget: Is Grand Theft Auto 6 the most expensive video game … – Economic Times

Tuesday, 28 Nov, 2023
Jeff Dean, chief scientist, Google Deep Mind and Google Research, spearheads Alphabet Inc’s recently merged artificial intelligence groups – Deep Mind and Google Brain. Among its most famous engineers, Dean joined Google in 1999 and has since been at the forefront of AI research in Silicon Valley.
India’s overall subsidy bill may surge by ₹50,000 crore this fiscal year because of increased expenditure on fertilizer, cooking gas and food security.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) may miss the December deadline to raise fresh funding as the debt-laden telecom operator has yet to finalize the terms of the potential deal with investors, officials aware of the discussions told ET.
Private sector involvement will lead to operational efficiencies of Namo Bharat: NCRTC head
High returns, low volatility: why investors are chasing hybrid funds
HP, Dell, Lenovo, et al. to scale up Made in India IT hardware. Is the component ecosystem ready?
NFRA turns five: India’s youngest regulator gets financial autonomy but jurisdiction debate looms
3 insights to kick-start your day, featuring Bajaj’s CNG motorcycle plan
Stock Radar: Contra buy? Aarti Industries showing signs of reversal after 20% fall from highs
All 41 trapped workers rescued after 17 days
Example of teamwork: PM on tunnel rescue ops
Digital frauds: India blocks 7 million mobile…
Finally! Trapped workers step out of tunnel
Uttarkashi tunnel crash: Rescue ops a success!
‘Have launched TrueGPT in India’
Elon Musk tours Gaza border with Israeli PM
Michael Douglas lauds PM Modi at IFFI 2023
4 factors make Puravankara excel in realty space
Uttarkashi rescue: Major breakthrough soon
