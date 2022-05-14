Deals: Apple’s new spring iPhone 13 cases see first discounts, Apple Watch Series 7 $99 off, more – 9to5Mac

Today

Rikka Altland

– May. 13th 2022 8:51 am PT

@rikkaaltland

Heading into the weekend, Apple’s new spring collection of iPhone 13 silicone cases are on sale for the first time to lead the way. That’s alongside a new 2022 low on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack and $99 off Apple Watch Series 7 cellular. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Back in March Apple revealed a collection of new spring collection of iPhone 13 series silicone cases, and today we’re seeing the very first discounts courtesy of Amazon. Right now, you can save on all four of the new styles across iPhone 13/Pro/Max handsets at $40 each. Shipping is free across the board. Normally selling for $49 in any case, today’s discounts amount to $9 in savings while delivering the first chances to save yet, and of course, new all-time lows.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that now comes in one of four styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Head below for a full rundown on the new styles.

Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $87. Normally fetching $99, this is a new Amazon low for 2022 that sits $3 below our previous mention. Not to mention, this is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go.

Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery; then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular for $430. Normally fetching $529, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $29 under our previous mention and a total of $99 off. Centered around the new display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before, the new Apple Watch Series 7 delivers the brand’s latest fitness companion.

Encased in various fresh colorways, these cellular models pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns eight minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Now that spring weather is finally rolling in, Amazon is discounting the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat to $199. Normally fetching $249, this is the best price in months at 20% off and matches the 2022 low. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout spring and into summer as the temperature heats up. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperate sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Plus more from $149 right here.

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $80. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a match of the second-best discount to date and lowest price of the year. Today’s offer also comes within $4 of the all-time low set once before back in September.

Logitech’s Slim Folio Keyboard upgrades the typing experience of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPads with a wrap-around design that protects your machine while not in use. Alongside an integrated holder for an Apple Pencil, you’re also looking at 4-year battery off the replaceable coin cell battery on top of Bluetooth connectivity and three adjustable viewing angles.

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up battery life and compatibility [Video]

Review: Wyze Lock Bolt delivers an affordable Bluetooth fingerprint deadbolt [Video]

Hands-on with new Razer Streaming gear: Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@rikkaaltland

Kuo: Cheaper Apple TV coming this year

Apple TV+ Guide: Apple Original TV shows and movies

Download the new Apple Studio Display wallpaper

Here are the full iOS 15.5 release notes

Advertisement

source