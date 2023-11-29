The best extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on tires … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Carolin Lehmann

Updated on: November 29, 2023 / 2:33 PM EST / Essentials

Cyber Monday may not strike you as a time to shop for tires, with holiday gifts at the forefront of advertising, but there are actually some great deals to be found on tires during the major sales holiday. Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amazon have Cyber Monday tire sales on Goodyear, Firestone and more tire brands that you can still get today.

Of course, the right tire to get depends on your vehicle. Follow the links below to type in your car information (like make, model, sub-model, year and tire size) to find a reviewer-loved, on-sale tire that’s right for you. Whether you need all-season or snow tires, there are Cyber Monday tire deals worth checking out now.

Learn more about the best Cyber Monday tire sales at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Amazon.

Sam’s Club has great deals on BF Goodrich, Firestone and more tire brands. You can save $100 on Pirelli tires, save $100 on Bridgestone tires and Goodyear tires. Plus save $80 on Firestone tires and and $70 on Michelin tires right now. (The Michelin deal ends Dec. 1, 2023.) You must be a member to buy them, and you will need to buy them in-store or order them for pick up at a Sam’s Club store. Sam’s Club doesn’t ship tires.

Not a Sam’s Club member? You can now join the bulk retailer for just $20 on Cyber Week and gain access to exclusive Sam’s Club deals on everything you need for Christmas and Hanukkah, plus discounts on gas, exclusive Sam’s Club food and sales events. Note that you’ll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal, and you’ll need to be a new member.

Amazon’s tire deals include sale prices on Starfire, Fullway, Goodyear and more brands. Save 36% off on Starfire Solarus HT All-Season 245/65R17 107T Tire. It comes in 35 size options and has a 4.7-star rating. Prices vary by size. We also found a 16% off deal on the Michelin Primacy MXM4 all-season car tire and a 48% discount on the Goodyear Eagle RS-A2 VSBTL Radial – 245/45ZR20 99Y.

There are still some deals left on tires at Walmart for their extended Cyber Monday sale. This includes brands such as Solar, RoadOne, Cooper, and more. Some of these deals include $48 off the Venom Power Terra Hunter X/T All Terrain P265/70R17 115S Light Truck Tire, $24 off the Fortune Tormenta H/T FSR305 Highway 265/65R18 114H, and $23 off the Cooper Discoverer All Terrain 275/65R18 116T.

Yes, tires do go on sale for Cyber Monday. Most tire sellers and tire brands hold Cyber Monday sales. It’s a good idea to replace old, worn-down tires before the rainy season for improved traction and safety, so Cyber Week is a great time to upgrade your tires for the winter and save money while doing it.

You’ll need to ensure you’re buying the right size tires for your vehicle. You can enter your car’s make, model and year to filter your Cyber Monday tire deal search results at each of the above retailers.

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She’s always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups and Alo Yoga workout sets.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 12:40 PM EST

