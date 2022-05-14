Technology
Tesla update 2022.8 reveals that Tesla will add 'Dog Mode', 'Camp Mode' and more to the app – Not a Tesla App
According to code found in Tesla’s 4.7 app update, and now with an image found in Tesla’s latest vehicle update (2022.8.2), we can now confirm that Tesla is going to be added additional climate features to the Tesla app.
An upcoming app update will make it easier for owners to manage their car’s climate control settings, specifically by adding the ability to turn on Dog Mode, Camp Mode, and Climate Keeper through the Tesla app.
The latest feature update will be accessible in the climate section of the app by dragging the slider upward.
Dog Mode, Camp Mode, and Climate Kepper will appear next to the cabin’s overheat protection setting, which currently protects the car’s interior from overheating during warmer days. This new app update will make it easier for Tesla owners to manage their vehicles.
Dog Mode allows you to set the temperature in the car, just like you’d set it at home, and the vehicle will keep the interior of the vehicle at that temperature until you return. It doesn’t matter whether the cabin needs to be heated or cooled; the car will control the HVAC to keep the vehicle at the selected temperature.
Camp Mode allows your cabin to maintain the interior lighting, temperature, airflow, powered USB ports, and other theater features.
The Climate Keeper feature ensures that the temperature in your cabin is maintained for an extended period, depending on the current battery charge percentage.
All features work when the vehicle has a charge capacity of at least 20%. Once your vehicle hits 20% battery, Tesla will send you a notification via the Tesla app letting you know that the battery is getting low and that you should return to your car.
Currently, Dog Mode, Camp Mode, and Climate Keeper are all features that are only available by toggling them on from within the climate control menu, while the vehicle is in park. They can not be toggled on while the vehicle is in drive, reverse, or neutral.
Adding the functionality for Tesla owners to turn these on from the comfort of their home or anywhere in the world is a highly anticipated mobile app feature that will be available across all Tesla vehicles.
The Tesla app gives you seamless access to your car and energy products from anywhere in the world and is another reason why so many people choose Tesla compared to other companies.
Tesla’s mobile app was first released in 2012 and received a warm reception from Tesla owners. However, over the past few years, Tesla has made numerous improvements by adding features that enhance the daily lives of Tesla owners.
When this app update is released it’ll require your vehicle to be on a recent vehicle version as well. Stay tuned for these new climate features in an upcoming update.
Earlier this week Elon Musk spoke to the Financial Times at the Future of the Car conference. The Chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX gave a few interesting quotes in this exclusive interview.
The interview started with a bit of overlap with Elon Musk and Co-Founder of Tesla JB Straubel both talking together. JB mentioned that it’s “tougher now for EV startups because what are they going to do that Tesla hasn’t or won’t do. What is their niche?”
Elon added “Companies are jumping in at the deep end, trying to make a high volume vehicle without having ever made a vehicle before. Start small and make mistakes at a small scale with a lot of reserve capital.”
Elon was asked who he views as the most impressive EV startup and he answered “Volkswagen is making the most progress aside from Tesla.” He also noted that there will be some strong EV companies coming out of China.
When asked about supply constraints, Elon said that he sees constraints in lithium coming in about three years, in large part due to the difficulty of converting the ore into battery-grade material.
Elon said that Tesla may have to get involved in mining/refining raw materials. When discussing supply constraints, Elon also iterated that the 20 million vehicle target for 2030 is simply an aspiration; “We may achieve it, but we may not.”
When asked about the current situation in China, Elon stated that he has had recent conversations with government officials. From these conversations he believes that it is clear that the lockdowns are being lifted rapidly, adding “I would not expect this to be a significant issue in the coming weeks.” This statement is optimistic as the lockdowns have posed huge supply chain challenges for Tesla and the broader economy.
When asked about demand, Elon said “now its demand is exceeding production to a ridiculous degree. We’re probably gonna just stop taking orders for anything beyond a certain period of time because some of that timing is like a year away.
Elon stated that there is some probability that Tesla would make a car smaller than the Model 3. Tesla has alluded to increasing efficiency when discussing the Robotaxi, so it would make sense that it would be smaller than the Model 3.
This would be an interesting move for the automaker. Tesla has previously alluded to the idea on their Q1 earnings call where they discussed the difficulty of setting their prices so far out because they don’t know what their future costs will be.
When asked about how long he would stay at Tesla, Elon responded: “as long as I can be useful.”
The CCS (Combined Charging System) has become the standard for electric vehicle charging over the last few years.
When Tesla first debuted the 2012 Model S, the CCS charging connector didn’t exist. In fact Tesla developed its proprietary Tesla connector because there wasn’t anything capable of fast DC charging.
Today, the CCS connector supports charging speeds up to 350kW.
For comparison, Tesla’s latest v3 Superchargers can currently charge at speeds up to 250kW, although Tesla plans to update v3 Superchargers later this year to support up to 324kW.
Tesla already offers Superchargers with CCS connectors in several regions, but they will now begin adding CCS connectors to Superchargers in the United States.
Tesla will add the CCS connector in addition to Tesla’s own connector. This will give non-Tesla owners access the extensive charging network, Elon Musk said.
This announcement follows the path announced by the CEO to eventually open its Supercharger network to all-electric vehicles globally.
Non-Tesla electric cars have been allowed to charge at select Tesla Supercharger locations in France, the Netherlands, and Norway since November.
Allowing Superchargers – which account for more than half of all fast chargers in the United States to charge all electric vehicles would be easier and less expensive for everyone involved, and it would substantially improve the landscape of the current fast-charging infrastructure.
CCS is the obvious charging standard to go with, given that Tesla, like many other manufacturers, has already accepted CCS standards in Europe and its Supercharger stations are already equipped with CCS connectors.
Tesla’s cars and Supercharger stations in North America use its own proprietary connector, which has rendered Non-Tesla owners unable to use Tesla’s fast-charging infrastructure.
It also prevents Tesla owners from charging at other DC charging stations, unless they spend a considerable amount of money purchasing a CHAdeMO or CCS adapter.
Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit, Musk said they will add the connectors even if it lessens their competitive advantage over other automakers.
“It’s a little trickier in the US because we have a different connector than the rest of the industry, but we will be adding the rest of the industry connectors as an option to Superchargers in the US. We are trying as best as possible to do the right thing for the advancement of electrification, even if that diminishes our competitive advantage,” Musk said.
This is comparable to Tesla’s approach in Europe when the Model 3 was originally introduced with the CCS standard. Both Tesla and CCS connectors were installed at new Supercharger stations, and the carmaker also began retrofitting some existing stations.
Last year, the Taiwan EV Charger Equipment Supplier and Manufacturer Advancement Alliance declared that CCS should be the country’s charging standard, forcing Tesla to retrofit CCS connectors to all Superchargers.
Tesla upgraded Superchargers with CCS connectors in addition to their proprietary connectors a few months after the decision.
Tesla’s CEO gave no indication of when the company planned to begin installing CCS connectors at stations in the United States.
The connector the US is using differs slightly from the CCS connector in Europe. In the US it’s known as CCS combo 1, or CCS1 for short. This is the connector that Tesla will support in the US and it is not interchangeable with CCS2 that is used in Europe.
Tesla is already selling an adapter to go from CCS1 to Tesla’s plug, but it is currently only available in South Korea. Tesla is likely to make this adapter available for sale in the US in the future.
However, your Tesla will need to specifically support the CCS adapter. If your Tesla was built after May 2019, then it likely supports the CCS adapter. If it was before then, then it will need to be retrofitted if you plan to charge using the CCS 1 adapter.
You can check whether your car supports the CCS adapter by going to Controls > Software and tapping Additional Vehicle Information.
You can also find more information about how to check whether your car is supported, the cost of a retrofit, and the cost of the adapter in our CCS adapter article.
