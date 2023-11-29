BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) – SpaceX Starlink Satellites have been seen traveling the night sky in CT!
Channel 3 received multiple photos and videos of the satellites crossing the night sky from all over Connecticut.
Channel 3 viewer Mary D. sent in this video from Burlington.
SpaceX launched the satellites today at 1:17 a.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
“This was the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and now five Starlink missions,” SpaceX said in a statement.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.
Home Latest News Did you see these lights in the sky? SpaceX Starlink Satellites seen...
Did you see these lights in the sky? SpaceX Starlink Satellites seen in CT – Eyewitness News 3
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) – SpaceX Starlink Satellites have been seen traveling the night sky in CT!