Disney and Spectrum reach a new deal that includes Disney+ and … – Insider Intelligence

The news: Disney and Charter Spectrum buried the hatchet after a nearly two-week-long battle over carriage fees that saw Disney block access to ESPN and ABC for the provider’s nearly 15 million customers. Spectrum customers were able to access the channels again as of Monday morning.

Transitional phase: The ESPN and ABC blackout may have initially been about carriage fees, but it soon evolved into a clash over the future of TV viewership and Disney’s streaming ambitions.

Our take: The blackout was a significant moment in the transition away from linear TV services, creating friction not just for providers like Spectrum but also for consumers who may now be thinking about which services to subscribe to in the long term.

