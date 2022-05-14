How to delete all downloads on Netflix – India Today

Jump to navigation

Netflix has become one of the most popular online streaming services with millions of subscribers around the world. It has an extensive list of our favorite movies, TV shows, and also attractive original content in multiple languages.

Netflix also allows you to download movies and shows on your phone, laptop or your tablet. You can delete the downloads on Netflix whenever you want. Downloads can be deleted individually or all at once. Check here the step-by-step guide to delete all downloads on Netflix.

Step 2: Then select App Settings or Settings.

Step 3: Now under Downloads, select Delete All Downloads.

Step 4: On the confirmation screen, select OK or Delete.

Note: You can also delete downloads from a device you don’t have access to by removing that device from your Netflix account.

You can delete a downloaded TV show or movie from your device when you’re finished watching it.

Step 1: Open the Netflix app and tap Downloads.

Step 2: On a Windows 10 tablet or computer, select Menu, then My Downloads.

Step 3: In the upper right corner of the screen, tap on Edit.

Step 4: To delete an individual episode from a TV show, select the TV show first.

Step 5: Check the box next to the TV show or movie you want to delete, then tap Delete or the red X.

