Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is down to its cheapest ever price – Digital Trends

If you want a discount on a premium Windows-powered laptop, this may be the offer that you’ve been looking for — the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at $400 off from Best Buy, which makes it more affordable at $900 instead of $1,300. It’s a steal if you can get it for this price as it’s the lowest-ever for the device, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the savings get taken offline. This is one of the most attractive laptop deals we’ve seen recently, so there’s also a chance that stocks get sold out quickly.



The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, unsurprisingly, comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD. It’s a device that maximizes the features of the latest version of the all-too-familiar operating system, through powerful performance provided by its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It’s not going to blow away the most advanced models of the best laptops with these specifications, but for a daily driver in terms of getting your tasks for work or school done, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 will be more than enough. It also comes with a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen, and a battery life of up to 18 hours.

When looking at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, you wouldn’t see much of a difference in their overall design, as the latest version of the Surface Laptop line retains the elegant and thin look of its predecessor, as well as its ultralight construction so it won’t be a hassle to take with you everywhere. Most of the upgrades are under the hood, and the swap for a newer generation of processors will make the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 excel in productivity and day-to-day tasks.

Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals rarely involve the latest devices in their respective lines, so you wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity to get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 from Best Buy with a $400 discount. Instead of $1,300, you’ll only have to pay $900 — the cheapest-ever price for this sleek and powerful machine — but that’s only if you hurry. We don’t know when its price will return to normal and when stocks will run out, and either one can happen as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to make sure that you get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 with savings, buy it now.



Cyber Monday deals are online, making this the perfect time to grab a new laptop, especially if you’re thinking about getting a Chromebook. They’re easy to set up, simple to use, and affordable, making the Chrome OS-powered devices perfect for students and casual users.

If you do want a more premium laptop, but with up to $1,000 off of a high-powered laptop, we highly recommend you check out these Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals, or Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday MacBook deals, for PC and MacOS respectively.

Razer slashed the prices of its gaming laptops and gaming accessories for its Cyber Monday deals — don’t take these savings for granted. As one of the most popular gaming brands, its devices promise topnotch performance and stylish designs, and for the shopping event, you’ll also enjoy amazing discounts. You’ll have to hurry with your purchases from Razer Cyber Monday deals though, because we’re not sure stocks will last long because of the high demand for Razer devices. However, if you’re not super focused on Razer, you should check out our list of Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to compare prices.

With the launch of Cyber Monday deals, now is a great time to grab a better router, especially if you want to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6 technology. Even if it’s a few years old, your current router is probably fine, but with the improvements in technology for connecting to the internet or a Wi-Fi network, you should think about buying from the router Cyber Monday deals that are available right now. Fortunately, there are several great budget options for routers with the latest features, as well as for mesh routers that can cover wider areas when you need to connect a lot of devices at the same time. Check out the router Cyber Monday deals that we’ve gathered below.

Routers are a great option if you don’t have a large home or need to cover a lot of square footage, and putting them near you means that you get much better speeds and lower latency when connecting through Wi-Fi. Of course, that may not always be an option, so it’s important to know what sort of capacity and speeds routers can do. Most routers will have an “AX” followed by a set of numbers that dictates the maximum speed it can reach, and the rule of thumb is generally that this maximum speed only applies when you’re really close to the router, so the further out you go, the less speed you’ll get. It’s not perfect, but generally more powerful routers that can hit higher speeds will be able to connect at higher speeds further away, although its always best to check the actual real-world performance of a router before taking the plunge.

