Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 8 get new firmware with security, camera, and audio improvements – Neowin

The November 2023 firmware update is now available for the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Laptop 5. It improves camera and audio stability, plus patches security vulnerabilities in Intel software.

Improves device camera performance and stability.

Improves audio stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Here is extra information about the release:

Microsoft will continue supporting the eight-generation Surface Pro until October 5, 2027.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Here is extra information about the release:

Surface Laptop 5 is currently available with a 31% discount on Amazon. Announced in 2022, the computer will receive six years of support.

