When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 in the USA and how to get the best deal – AS USA

November has finally arrived, and with it, we are in the home stretch of 2023. That means two things: 1) the holidays are approaching, and 2) the time when we are used to buying gifts, consumer products and more is coming up, as Black Friday 2023 and Cyber Monday 2023 are upon us. Two days when, after giving thanks for everything we’ve had this year, we run around looking for the best deals stores have to offer on everything: video games, laptops, cell phones, televisions, and more.

When are these dates? Here are the dates of both and some tips on how to get the best discounts.

Although the month is just beginning it seems that some stores have already entered the spirit of the dates and have begun to release the first seasonal offers, with Amazon being one of the first to already put several items on discount. It’s also worth noting that there are stores that extend beyond Cyber Monday to make it a Cyber Week, so keep an eye out for that.

A great way to compare discounts is through some extensions in your Chrome browser. For Amazon, Keepa is a great way to track items and get alerts when the product drops in price or is back in stock.

Some of the stores to look for when buying video games and technology:

For now, it remains to be aware of what stores publish on social networks. An excellent strategy is to use the whislists offered by online stores to receive a notification when any type of discount is applied. In the meantime, we can say that Walmart has already won with this great commercial that brings back part of the cast of Mean Girls:

