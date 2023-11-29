Anticipate Outstanding Deals at Red Apple & The Bargain! Shop During Black Friday & Cyber Monday – Yahoo Finance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ – Exciting discounts await shoppers as Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop gear up for their highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.

Keep an eye out for our Black Friday digital flyer arriving in your inbox, on our website, Facebook, and Instagram on Thursday, November 23rd. This weekend-long extravaganza from November 24th to 26th promises remarkable savings on your everyday essentials and a captivating selection of brands, perfect for your holiday gifting spree.

"From electronics and appliances to an abundance of toys, our shelves are stocked with items that'll bring joy to everyone—at prices that stretch holiday budgets," said Brendan Proctor, President of Red Apple Stores.

Cyber Monday marks yet another chance to score big. Our digital community members will receive an exclusive in-store coupon on Monday, November 27th, unlocking phenomenal offers.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are important in our communities. We're eagerly looking forward to welcoming customers for these savings that kickstart the holiday season," Proctor expressed.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

