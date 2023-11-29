Walmart extends Black Friday 2023 for extra day of savings – Midland Daily News

Walmart has extended its Black Friday 2023 deals to include another day of holiday savings on Wednesday, November 22.

Walmart, which kicked off its Black Friday 2023 deals on November 8, has extended the sales event to include another day of holiday savings on Wednesday, November 22. The retailer will wrap up a month of incredible savings with an exciting Cyber Monday event on November 26.

Customers, said Walmart officials, can expect to find the season’s best deals on gifts from all of the top brands. These include Apple, Dyson, LEGO, LG and Samsung, to name a few. The retailer is offering deep discounts on its wide assortment of apparel, electronics, kitchen appliances, toys, televisions, Airpods, vacuums and so much more.

“Our customers are going to be wowed by the amazing savings on popular gifts, many of which can only be found at Walmart,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart US, in a release. “We’ve worked to make sure it’ll be our customers’ best Black Friday experience yet.”

The Black Friday deals on November 22 begin online at 3 p.m. and continue in stores Friday, November 24. Walmart+, the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime that provides members with free, same-day delivery on groceries and other household items as well as a discount on fuel prices, provides early access from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22.

By joining Walmart+ members get exclusive early access to all the Black Friday deals three hours earlier than anyone else–plus year-round perks. The subscription service typically costs $98 a year for an annual membership.

“Exclusive first access to the most coveted holiday deals coupled with free shipping gives Walmart+ members a shopping superpower for the most highly-anticipated event of the year,” said Venessa Yates, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+, in a statement.

Walmart’s Black Friday sale is expected to run through Cyber Monday 2023, which falls on Monday, November 27. Walmart will continue to roll out new Black Friday deals throughout the month and will offer its Walmart+members access to all these savings.

The retail giant will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to allow its employees the opportunity to spend the holiday with their loved ones.

