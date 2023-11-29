Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: What to expect in the next iteration – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

In the world of laptops, Microsoft’s Surface series is known for its elegant simplicity and performance. The Surface Laptop line, in particular, has garnered a strong following over the years and is considered one of the better ones around. While Microsoft typically takes an iterative approach to its designs, fans eagerly anticipate what the next model, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6, might bring to the table. Let’s explore what we know so far about the Surface Laptop 6.

Since its inception in 2017, the Surface Laptop series has maintained an annual release cadence, with one notable exception in 2020. Despite Microsoft remaining tight-lipped about the Surface Laptop 6, a slew of leaks and a leaked spec sheet have fueled speculation about its existence. With this information in hand, it’s reasonable to assume that the Surface Laptop 6 is in the works. However, the release date remains a mystery.

Looking at the release history of previous models, Microsoft has often favoured October as its launch month. While this pattern suggests a potential October 2023 release, there are recent indicators that may challenge this assumption. Jake Krol, Senior Editor at The Arena Group, had hinted at a special event on September 21, 2023, organised by Microsoft. Although it was indeed a Surface event, the Laptop 6 was conspicuously absent. With this unexpected development, the release date remains uncertain, Android Authority reported.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the launch date, some details about the Surface Laptop 6 have surfaced. Notably, it’s expected to receive six years of firmware support upon release. Additionally, a leaked spec sheet provides insights into potential features.

Design: Microsoft has adhered to a conservative design philosophy for the Surface Laptop series, leading to criticism for minimal design improvements between generations. While there’s no official word on the Laptop 6’s design, it’s possible Microsoft may make subtle enhancements or address past criticisms. However, any drastic deviations from the previous model are unlikely.

Specs: A leak from Wccftech offers a glimpse of what the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models of the Surface Laptop 6 might offer. These include an upgrade to a 13th gen Intel processor, improved battery life, and a 10-point multi-touch screen. However, disappointingly, the leak suggests that the laptop might retain its 720p webcam, a decision that might not sit well with users seeking a “premium” experience.

