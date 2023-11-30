Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a 4700mAh battery, July … – gizmochina

Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has officially confirmed the launch timeline for its highly anticipated Phone (2) and even its battery capacity in a recent interview. This follows shortly after the founder had confirmed its processor as well.

For those unaware, the executive had previously revealed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. And now, Carl Pei have confirmed that the device will be launched globally in July 2023 during an interview with the Forbes. Furthermore, the founder also added that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery pack, which is slightly larger than the 4,500mAh battery pack that was housed on its predecessors.

Interestingly enough, Carl Pei was also asked about the company’s decision on using the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip over the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its next gen Phone (2) model. His reply to this was that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 was a more optimized chipset that has already received a number of updates and that the brand is prioritizing user experience over raw horsepower or specs. Lastly, the older chipset also helps keeps cost low.

This is all the information shared by Carl Pei regarding this device, so stick around for more updates. Based on what we know so far, the Phone (2) is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will likely run on Android 13 OS out of the box and sport a Full HD+ resolution AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate.

RELATED:

(Source)

source