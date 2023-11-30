Every TV Series Coming to Apple TV+ in November 2023 – MovieWeb

Here are the best TV shows you can watch on Apple TV+ this November.

Apple TV+ has become one of the best streaming services, thanks to its limited but high-quality content, such as Ted Lasso, The Shrinking, and Jason Momoa's See. Furthermore, the streamer also strives to provide unique content to its subscribers, delving into genres such as comedy, horror, thriller, and more.

For example, the past couple of months have seen a slew of exciting TV shows, including Invasion, The Morning Show, Still Up, and Brie Larson's Lessons in Chemistry. At this point, the TV aficionados are convinced that they would at least receive one or two promising shows each month and look forward to them with bated breath. With that in mind, here are the best TV series coming to Apple TV+ in November 2023.

Set in the early 1960s, Elizabeth Zotts' dream of being a scientist is put on hold when she finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab. Starring Brie Larson.

Lessons in Chemistry is Brie Larson's meaningful take on women's empowerment in the 1950s, but with a touch of science, more convincingly chemistry. It is based on a novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus and stars the actress in a unique role that showcases a different side of her acting talents. The episodes will be aired until Nov. 24, 2023, before concluding its first season.

The story is set in the 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott, a female scientist who has been unrelentingly working on her project with the intention of making a breakthrough but is involuntarily fired from her own lab by her superiors.

However, she is soon offered a position as a host on a TV cooking show, and she chooses to utilize her knowledge of chemistry to create extravagant dishes that inspire all the ignored housewives. It is more than just another endeavor for her; it is a new revolution that will shape the future of women.

The Buccaneers is an upcoming music-driven series by Apple TV+ set in the 1870s that combines various hit songs from popular singers such as Taylor Swift, Angel Olsen, and Maggie Rogers with the English aristocracy. The series, directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White and written by Katherine Jakeways, stars Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, and Imogen Waterhouse.

The series transports viewers to the nineteenth century, when society is bound by centuries-old norms, and follows a group of young American girls who aim to bring a touch of modernity to the aristocratic society of London, all in the name of finding a good husband. Nonetheless, The Buccaneers promises to be more than just a story about cultural clashes as it unravels the importance of values and relationships.

For All Mankind is a pioneering science fiction TV series that debuted on Apple TV+ in 2019. The show depicts the attempts made by humans to settle on Mars in the 1990s, but the fourth season will take place eight years after the spectacular third season.

The third season explored the contest between the Soviet space agency and the Helios Agency to be the first to reach Mars, but both agencies ultimately had to form an alliance. The fourth season will follow Helios and NASA as they explore Mars and try to perfect the mining operations to extract valuable minerals from asteroids.

For All Mankind season 4 will premiere on Nov. 10, 2023, and like with previous seasons, episodes will be released weekly until the season concludes on Jan. 12, 2024.

MonsterVerse franchise boasts some of the most well-known films, including Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Following the previous installment, which was released in 2021, Legendary Television opted for a new spin-off TV series set in the same universe, which Apple TV+ is now steering off in the right direction.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will serve as the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise, and it will be a joint production between Legendary Television, Toho, and Safehouse Pictures. The 10-episode series, which stars Kurt Russel and Wyatt Russel, is created by Matt Fraction and Chris Black and directed by Matt Shakman, who also helmed MCU's WandaVision. Here's the official synopsis of the series according to Apple TV+:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

With all these television shows coming to Apple TV+ next month, November looks promising for fans.

