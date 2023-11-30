3 best (HBO) Max shows to watch for Thanksgiving – Digital Trends

When you’re a subscriber to Max, you have plenty of options for your Thanksgiving-related viewing. But the truth is that most of those programming options are for reality-based TV shows and tied into Discovery’s original series. If that’s what you’re looking for, then you’ll find it here.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for laughter to carry you through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, then you’re in luck. Here are our picks for the three best Max shows to watch for Thanksgiving.

This one was a no-brainer, because few shows have devoted themselves to annual Thanksgiving episodes like Friends. All 10 seasons featured Thanksgiving hijinks, most notably when Monica (Courteney Cox) put a turkey on her head to cheer up Chandler (the late Matthew Perry), only to get an unexpected declaration of love from him.

Watching the six main characters on this show come together for Thanksgiving was one of Friends‘ best traditions. Nearly two decades after the series went off the air, Friends still feels like an indelible part of this holiday season. It’s hard to picture what the show would have been like without episodes like these.

Watch Friends on Max.

The Middle is significantly less famous than Friends, but the two shows shared a devotion to putting out a Thanksgiving episode every season. Everyone Loves Raymond veteran Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn starred in the series as Frances “Frankie” Heck and her husband, Mike, the parents of three kids: Axl (Charlie McDermott), Sue (Eden Sher), and Brick (Atticus Shaffer).

While this series is a comedy, there were some serious moments in the Thanksgiving episodes, particularly in the eighth season when Frankie clashed with her oldest son, Axl, about his relationship with his girlfriend, April (Greer Grammer).

Watch The Middle on Max.

South Park isn’t the kind of show that typically celebrates holidays like Thanksgiving, but series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker know a lot of about pushing people’s buttons with their South Park holiday episodes. Case in point is t, the season 15 episode A History Channel Thanksgiving, which skewers Thanksgiving, History Channel, and itself.

This episode also had an especially well-deserved mockery for the people who have turned History Channel into a channel that traffics in flimsily supported alien shows.

Watch South Park on Max.

If you’re not a football fan, you may be at a loss for something to watch on TV during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There just isn’t a lot of Thanksgiving content to begin with, especially since the twin actor and writer strikes left most of the networks without new shows. Luckily, fans get to make their own schedules when they subscribe to the various streaming services.

Assuming you have major streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Max, then you’ll easily be able to find our picks for five great TV shows to watch this Thanksgiving. All of our picks below are considered classics, and they’re bound to be perennial Thanksgiving favorites for many years to come.

New Girl (2011-2018)

The holidays are often a time when streamers premiere tons of new offerings for eager viewers who find themselves with some free time. For the average Netflix user, though, it can be tough to keep up with which shows are worth catching up with, and which aren’t.

The Thanksgiving holiday offers the perfect opportunity to do exactly that. Once the meal has been eaten, you have plenty of extra time to catch up on the best shows on Netflix that will get you in that holiday spirit. Here are five shows that are definitely worth checking out this Thanksgiving.

Derry Girls

You Should Totally Watch | Derry Girls | Netflix

What comes to mind when thinking about Thanksgiving? Family, food, and football are probably at the top of most people’s lists. After the Thanksgiving festivities wind down, you’ll probably be looking for a movie to watch with friends and family. There are plenty of directions you can go for movies, from Max’s movies for Thanksgiving to underrated movies on Hulu.

We selected a list of five great movies to watch this Thanksgiving. Our list includes a hilarious comedy about Thanksgiving travel, an animated classic, and a violent version of Santa Claus. For more ideas, check out the Digital Trends Christmas and Holiday program guide.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source