Riot Games announce Valorant: “Project A” trailer, gameplay, characters – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games

Scott is a former esports writer for Dexerto, who covered a variety of esports games including, CS:GO, Valorant and League of Legends.

After plenty of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Riot Games have officially unveiled the name of their first-ever shooter, and first-ever game outside of the League of Legends universe, Valorant. Here are all the details about the announcement.

A community of fans has already been growing for the upcoming FPS title, and that community has been impatiently waiting for this March 2nd date. A number of leaks had posted online by esports journalist, Slasher, however until March 2, nothing was official.

At last, they’ve been rewarded with a first look at live gameplay from the official Valorant account, with the game expected to be released in Summer 2020.

[ad name=”article1″]

Valorant is Riot Games’ first foray into the FPS genre, with a character shooter that focuses on gunplay first, while character abilities have been said will be used tactically in a supplementary role to shooting.

The official Valorant website describes the game “tactical shooter meets hypernatural powers.”

“Everyone’s got guns and a unique set of abilities, so how do you beat someone with the speed of wind? Use your own moves to outplay them and beat them to the shot.

“Valorant is a game for bold strategists who dare to make the unexpected play, because if it wins, it works.”

To be clear, in Project A, shooting matters. You don’t kill with abilities. Abilities create tactical opportunities to take the right shot. Characters have abilities that augment their gunplay, instead of fighting directly with their abilities.

— nicolo (@niiicolo) October 16, 2019

[ad name=”article2″]

Riot Games’ CEO Nicolo Laurent explained the contrast between Valorant and games like Overwatch back when the game was first announced, as Project A during the League 10 celebration.

“In Project A [Valorant’s code name], shooting matters,” he said. “You don’t kill with abilities. Abilities create tactical opportunities to take the right show.”

Similarly to Overwatch, each hero character will have a small handful of rechargeable abilities, with a single ultimate that takes longer to charge. However, players will have to purchase their abilities at the start of each round, utilizing an in-game economy similar to CS:GO’s.

Popular Counter-Strike analyst and caster Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer said that “all classes have access to the same generic weaponry via an economy CSGO fans wouldn’t find too difficult to adjust to.” He also said that map design is similarly “Counter-Strike-esque.”

[ad name=”article3″]

Valorant is expected to go live in Summer 2020, but whether this is a beta date or a full release date is unclear.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Slasher reported that Riot will be flying in numerous pro players from titles like CS:GO, Fortnite, Overwatch, LoL, and more in mid-March to take an extended look at the game.

sources tell me Riot’s invite event with high profile pro gamers and streamers will be conducted March 10-12th at Riot’s Los Angeles HQ to shoot promotional footage for Valorant, possibly to promote the betahttps://t.co/C2Dyev5VfB

— Rod ‘I don’t sign NDAs’ Breslau (@Slasher) March 2, 2020

The good news for anyone interested in the game is that Riot is intent on following the same release methods they have for their other blockbuster titles, with Valorant releasing as free-to-play in Summer 2020.

Players will likely be able to purchase skins and costumes through an in-game store, but this has yet to be confirmed by the developers.

[ad name=”article4″]

Valorant is set in a completely different universe to League of Legends, so fans of Riot’s other games shouldn’t expect any crossover between the FPS title and other franchises.

Instead, a fresh cast, set on Earth, will be taking aim. Each character has a set of four abilities, including a Signature Ability and an Ultimate. Eight characters were revealed in Riot’s official announcement on March 2.

Phoenix’s star power shines through in his fighting style, igniting the battlefield with flash and flare. Whether he’s got backup or not, he’s rushing in to fight on his own terms.

Jett’s agile and evasive fighting style lets her take risks no one else can. She runs circles around every skirmish, cutting enemies up before they even know what hit them.

Viper deploys an array of poisonous chemical devices to control the battlefield and cripple the enemy’s vision. If the toxins don’t kill her prey, her mind games surely will.

Sova tracks, finds, and eliminates enemies with ruthless efficiency and precision. His custom bow and incredible scouting abilities ensure that even if you run, you cannot hide.

Cypher is a one-man surveillance network who keeps tabs on the enemy’s every move. No secret is safe. No maneuver goes unseen. Cypher is always watching.

Brimstone’s orbital arsenal ensures his squad always has the advantage. His ability to deliver utility precisely and safely make him the unmatched boots-on-the-ground commander.

Sage creates safety for herself and her team wherever she goes. Able to revive fallen friends and stave off forceful assaults, she provides a calm center to a hellish battlefield.

Omen hunts in the shadows. He renders enemies blind, teleports across the field, then lets paranoia take hold as foes scramble to uncover where it might strike next.

Additional reporting by Dexerto’s Andrew Amos

source