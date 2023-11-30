How to Watch ‘Elemental’: The Animated Pixar Film Is Now Streaming Online – Hollywood Reporter

Subscribe for full access to The Hollywood Reporter

Here’s how to watch the film from home and where to find a Blu-ray edition with bonus commentary and deleted scenes.

By Tim Chan

Elemental, the slow-burning Disney/Pixar hit is now available to stream online. The animated feature film hit theaters in June, but is now available to watch from home on Disney+. Even better news: Elemental arrives on the heels of a new Disney+ promotion, that gets you access to the streaming service for just $1.99 a month (regularly $7.99).

Elemental hits streaming services online on Wednesday, with the animated film streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Prefer to own the film? You can purchase a digital download of Elemental on Amazon for $19.99. It’s also available on Amazon as a Blu-ray/DVD, with bonus filmmaker commentary and deleted scenes.



Amazon

Want to watch Elemental online? The only way to stream the Pixar film right now is through Disney+, which lets you watch Elemental on your computer, tablet, phone or smart TV. Regularly $7.99, you can get Disney+ right now for just $1.99 as part of a limited-time deal. Use the deal to stream Elemental online on-demand through the Disney+ app.

(Note: the Disney+ deal gets you three months of ad-supported service for $1.99 a month. The limited-time offer ends Sept. 20.)

In addition to Elemental, Disney+ subscribers can also stream the making-of documentary, Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental, and Pixar Animation Studios,’ Carl’s Date, a short film that aired in front of Elemental in theaters.

A great family film, Elemental is rated PG with a run time of one hour and 42 minutes. The film follows the fiery young woman Ember and her friendship with Wade, as they explore Element City, where the residents of Fire, Water, Earth and Air all live together.

Opening in theaters this summer, the film had a slow start in its debut weekend but is now among the top ten-grossing films of the year, earning $480 million and counting worldwide.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental was written by John Hoberg, Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh, based off a story by Sohn, Hoberg, Likkel and Hsueh.

