GTA 6 stole the show at Opening Night Live in the worst possible way – GAMINGbible

Published 11:02 , 23 August 2023 BST



| Last updated 11:01 , 23 August 2023 BST

A lot of big news dropped for the gaming community last night, understandably so – it was Gamescom 2023’s ONL, after all. Yet, for a lot of viewers, it won’t be the games that stick out in their minds, but rather a very special shoutout to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Here at GAMINGbible, we understand the frustration of wanting the next instalment of the series to launch already. It’s been such a long time, and we’ve all waited (mostly) patiently for any tidbits of news, updates, mere scraps from the cutting room floor. That being said, we don’t know if we’d have taken it to the level that some individuals did during ONL.

It was all going well: everyone had just enjoyed a beautiful live performance of the Starfield soundtrack by Bethesda composer Inon Zur. A soundtrack that, as we know from fans’ reactions to sneak peek audio, is breathtakingly emotive. The scene was set for the night to only improve from there. But wait, what’s that striding onto the stage to crash Geoff Keighley back down to earth? Why, it’s a couple of stage invaders!

According to Dot Esports, two men took to the stage, though it’s one man in particular that people will remember. Having climbed onto the stage, the individual in question attempted to take Keighley’s beloved mic, before informing the shocked onlookers that “Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6”. Not sure why Clinton is so desperate to get that message out via the voice of an unknown, but we tend to not question such enigmatic plans.

What we can say on the matter, though, is that GTA 6 was never going to get a segment at the ONL because it hadn’t been previously announced. Granted, there’s the occasional “surprise”, but generally speaking, the games on show have already been announced. Don’t get us wrong, GTA 6 news would have been amazing, but we all knew it wasn’t coming. If nothing else, this shows the power of denial, and inflated ego. As demonstrated so aptly by the other stage invader wearing a shirt that told people to follow their TikTok page. Ew.

Given their brazen attempt to derail the show, it’ll surprise no one to learn that this intriguing duo have done this kind of thing before. Clearly, their passion for GTA knows no bounds! And while Keighley was “really disappointed”, the rest of the night was pretty normal for the awkwardness that comes with live TV.

