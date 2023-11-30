'Bojack Horseman' writer Minhal Baig's coming-of-age film from Apple TV Plus centers a Muslim teen caught between … – Chicago Tribune

Minhal Baig is the writer-director of “Hala” (shot in Rogers Park), a film about the daughter of Muslim Pakistani immigrants who tries to find her own path during her senior year of high school. (E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune)

One of the strongest independent movies to emerge from Chicago in recent memory is “Hala,” which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, where it was picked up by Apple TV Plus.

The story centers on a high school senior named Hala Masood, who is navigating the tension between her role as the daughter of traditional-minded Muslim Pakistani immigrants and her life as a teenager with romantic and sexual interests, particularly in a certain tousled-hair classmate she sees while skateboarding. The film opens in theaters next week and will be available on Apple’s streaming service starting Dec. 6.

Writer-director Minhal Baig (whose TV credits include Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” and Hulu’s “Ramy”) is emphatic that the movie — set in and filmed in Rogers Park, where Baig grew up — is not autobiographical. But the story’s themes are pulled from her own life.

Executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith was instrumental in helping to get the film made. “I pitched her the movie, she read the script and was like, ‘I want to do this and I want to put my resources behind you,’” said Baig. “And she was like that for the whole process. She even told me when we were cutting the movie, ‘Ultimately, it’s yours. I can give you notes as an artist to an artist, but I trust you to make the movie that you want to make.’ She was great.”

Pinkett Smith said she signed on because she was impressed by Baig’s “aesthetic and super-intrigued by the story. I wanted to help Minhal find the resources and a platform to make the film she wanted to make. ‘Hala’ is the powerful story of a woman’s journey. We don’t see a lot of those. The film is about a traditional Muslim family, but it’s a story that mothers, fathers and teens from any background can relate to.”

Based in Los Angeles, Baig was in town last month for the Chicago International Film Festival, where the movie screened. She underscored that while Hala is not a stand-in for her teenage self (despite some physical resemblances between filmmaker and star), the story is rooted in Baig’s emotional truth and many details from her life.

Played by Geraldine Viswanathan (of the 2018 comedy “Blockers”), Hala is forever grappling with her bifurcated existence. Or as she tries to explain in class one day, living honestly means collapsing the lines between how you see yourself and how you present yourself.

“A lot of children of first-generation immigrants have learned to live in duplicity, and it’s very normalized and feels like you’re not lying about who you are. Because of course you would be a different way with your parents than you are with your friends,” said Baig. “But I think where it becomes difficult is when one of these identities feels less true to who you are — that it’s more for the performance of it than the essence of what you want to be. And then you feel like, OK I’m compartmentalizing parts of myself and they don’t feel like one whole.

“And for me it was important to at least try to reduce that gap a little bit. The biggest thing was just not being able to be honest in either space because I was trying to please everybody. As I was growing older it became clear that I needed to be able to navigate these two things with more fluidity. Because I don’t want to lose the parts of my culture and faith that I was raised with and feel very connected to, but also I’m an individual and I have wants and needs and desires and things I want to do and express. And I have to find a way to do all these things at once.”

Some of that tension is perhaps still an ongoing project. Baig said she stayed downtown while shooting the film rather than at her childhood home.

“When you’re filming a movie, you’re just in it and you can’t get distracted,” she said. “I also think there was a part of me … you know, I wrote this movie and started shooting it and I didn’t share it with my family just yet. Because I felt like if they had input, I would start to get worried about what I wrote. So I think adding that dimension on top of it during production would have been too much.”

Her family had not yet seen the film when we talked ahead of the CIFF screenings. “This is something that I want them to view privately. I think that any time an artist derives something from their life or their family, the people who are inspiring some of this definitely feel a sense of, is this me? And no, this is fictional — it is not a one-to-one representation, the story is fictional, the movie is fictional. The mom in the movie is not my mom; the dad in the movie is not my dad. But it would have to be a very careful conversation about that.

“There’s also the subject matter of the movie. I’m exploring a story about a young woman’s coming of age but also her sexual agency, and that’s something we just didn’t talk about at home. So do I think it would make some people uncomfortable? Absolutely. It’s just not something we talked about growing up. And it’s still very hard to talk about within our community. People my age are getting better talking about it with each other, but we still have a hard time talking about these things with our parents.”

Baig shot “Hala” in and around Chicago in 2017 — she filmed at her alma mater Northside College Prep, calling it a surreal experience of “walking through the doors and seeing the same security guard who recognized me nine years later” — and after she wrapped, went back to LA for post-production work. She intended to return to Chicago to start writing her next film. Then opportunity came knocking, first to write for “Ramy,” a comedy created by Ramy Youssef for Hulu that tackles many similar themes threaded through “Hala,” and shortly after that, she was hired on “BoJack Horseman,” the Netflix animated satire about Hollywood.

The “Ramy” offer, Baig said, made some thematic sense — but “BoJack” felt like it came out of left field.

“I met with the showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and he had read ‘Hala’ and he had also read what I had written for ‘Ramy’ and he was very impressed and asked me what my comedy experience was (laughs). And I said, ‘Honestly, my comedy references are Ruben Östlund and (his 2014 film) “Force Majeure” and Yorgos Lanthimos (the writer-director of last year’s best picture nominee “The Favourite”).’”

No mention of “The Simpsons” or anything along those lines?

“No! I didn’t mention a single animated thing! I just said, ‘These are the cool things that I think have an incredible tone.’ And I thought I didn’t get the job. And then on Monday it was like, ‘OK, you got the job.’ And I was like, alright I guess I’m staying in LA.”

It can be exceedingly difficult for writers to get their first TV break, but that hasn’t been the case for Baig, who is currently writing for the sci-fi series “Dune: The Sisterhood” for WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service HBO Max. In the span of two years, she has worked on three shows.

“I know, I’m starting to make it sound like it was easy for me — but it wasn’t easy. All of that came after making a whole movie. And they didn’t even get to see what I shot, they just read the script. It’s been very strange because it felt like a parallel career was happening. Like: Oh, this is something I could have been pursuing but I wasn’t because I was wanting to write and direct my own things.

“My own passion projects are on a different scale. And it is exciting to be able to do all of this and not feel like I’m compromising myself. I still only choose things that are really exciting and offer an opportunity to learn something new or do something totally different. But also things which I feel need my perspective.

“What is unique about my trajectory is that I don’t find that a lot of writer-directors are also in TV writer rooms. I do find some, but I think usually at some point you have to decide: Either I’m going to focus on writing and directing (films) or I’m going be a TV writer and work my way up and become a showrunner.”

For now, Baig is focused on juggling both, with another Chicago-based indie feature in the works. “The hope is to shoot it within the next year.”

“Hala” opens in theaters Nov. 22 and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ Dec. 6.

