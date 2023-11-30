Cruise lines roll out Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals – Seatrade Cruise News

Seatrade Cruise News is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC’s registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Anne Kalosh | Nov 13, 2023

Deals received to date are from Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Oceania Cruises, Seabourn, Windstar Cruises, Azamara and Costa North America.

Opening its Black Friday Sale earlier than ever, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 50% off fares for all ships, including its newest Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Prima and the just-announced Norwegian Aqua, set to debut in 2025.

The promotion can be combined with NCL’s ‘Free at Sea’ offer where travelers can choose up to six perks such as unlimited open bar and free round-trip air for the second person in a stateroom.

The monthlong sale opens tonight.

Holland America Line’s Black Friday Sale, from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1, has deals on more than 800 cruises through 2025. The sale includes prepaid stateroom crew gratuities and up to 30% off cruise-only fares.

Prepaid gratuities apply to the first and second passengers in a stateroom. The value of gratuities ranges from $112 for a seven-day cruise to $688 for a 43-day sailing, per person.



Horseback riding at Holland America Line’s Half Moon Cay



Horseback riding at Holland America Line’s Half Moon Cay

Reduced cruise fares of up to 30% off are available on a variety of worldwide itineraries spanning Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, South America and Antarctica. The offer also applies to the cruise portion of an Alaska cruise-tour.

The sale may be combined with Holland America’s ‘Have It All’ premium pricing package that includes shore excursions, a beverage package specialty dining and Wi-Fi.

Oceania Cruises’ ‘Best-Ever Black Friday Sale’ offers savings on more than 100 global voyages in 2024. Included are itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America that range from seven to 34 days.

For example, Riviera’s 14-day ‘Asian Gulfs & Deltas’ cruise from Bangkok to Hong Kong, departing Feb. 12, is discounted up to $3,400 per stateroom. Savings of up to $1,400 per stateroom are available on Sirena’s 10-day ‘Baltic Autumn,’ from Stockholm to Copenhagen on Sept. 26. And fares are reduced up to $1,800 per stateroom on newest ship Vista’s 10-day ‘Ionian & Adriatic Seas’ cruise, from Valletta to Venice on April 21.



Oceania Cruises’ Vista



Oceania Cruises’ Vista

Other eligible departures include a Vancouver to Seward Alaska cruise, Dubai to Rome, Boston to Montréal, Auckland to Sydney and Lima to Buenos Aires, to name a few.

The sale, available to bookings made between Nov. 14 and Dec. 5, includes Oceanis Cruises’ ‘simply MORE’ pricing (free air, transfers, shore excursions and a beverage package

Seabourn’s annual ‘Black Friday Sail’ offers a two-category veranda suite upgrade, up to $2,000 per suite shipboard credit and 50% reduced deposits.

Nearly 400 itineraries are eligible, in expedition destinations such as Antarctica, the Arctic, South Pacific, Australia’s Kimberley and the Northwest Passage aboard the new Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit, and marquee destinations and boutique ports in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska and beyond on Seabourn’s core fleet.

Seabourn Venture kayakers

Seabourn Venture kayakers

Eligible cruises include Seabourn Pursuit’s Feb. 9 11-day ‘The Great While Continent,’ Seabourn Odyssey’s May 31 seven-day ‘Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage’ and Seabourn Ovation’s Aug. 1 10-day ‘Spain & Moroccan Gems.’

Seabourn’s Black Friday Sail is available through Nov. 27.

Windstar Cruises’ ‘Thankful for Travel’ promotion has deals for itineraries in the Mediterranean (including new winter sailings aboard Star Legend this season), the Caribbean, Tahiti and beyond.

Travelers who book by Dec. 1 can ‘Pick Your Perk’: one free hotel night (which can be used pre- or post-cruise) or up to $1,000 on-board credit.

Premium suite guests can select an upgrade to Windstar’s all-inclusive fare which bundles in all alcohol, Wi-Fi and all gratuities.

Cruises are priced starting as low as $1,399 per person. In addition to the perks, the sale has reduced deposits of 5% for all staterooms and suites.

Windstar’s ‘Thankful for Travel’ offer is open Nov. 21 to Dec. 1.

Azamara’s Black Friday offer includes double stateroom upgrades, $1,500 on-board credit and 20% off suites on select 2024 sailings exploring Australia, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America

For example, travelers can begin the new year board Azamara Journey’s 17-night Australia/New Zealand voyage departing Jan. 4. Azamara Pursuit’s 12-night ‘South Africa Intensive Voyage’ sets sail Jan. 3. And Azamara Quest’s weeklong ‘Spanish Wine Discoveries Voyage’ embarks April 8.

Azamara’s four-ship fleet in Koper, Slovenia

Azamara’s four-ship fleet in Koper, Slovenia

Azamara’s Black Friday offer is available to select international markets from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1.

Black Friday fares for Costa Cruises North America start at $399 per person, double occupancy, for the line’s Top 10 best-selling itineraries to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America. The promotion is available for sailings across eight ships, including flagships Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana.

For example, Mediterranean cruises explore destinations including Italy, Spain, Corsica, Malta, Tunisia, Croatia, Greece, Montenegro, Turkey and Madeira in five to 16 days aboard Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana from November 2023 to June 2024.

Costa Diadema‘s seven-day Northern Europe cruises from Copenhagen and Kiel sail from May to June 2024.

And, in South America, six- to eight-day cruises in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina are available on Costa Diadema, Costa Favolosa and Costa Fascinosa from Rio de Janeiro and Santos, Brazil; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Eligible Black Friday dates have a ‘Black Friday Sale’ ribbon on costacruises.com. Bookings must be made by Dec. 4.

Here’s a Nov. 17 update with more deals

Could you inspire the cruise industry?

Registration for Seatrade Cruise Global 2024 is opening soon, and we’re looking for cruise industry thought-leaders to join our speaking panels.

If you’ve got a session in mind (no corporate sales pitches please) that might enlighten, entertain and enhance the conference experience, we’d love to hear from you!



Follow us:

source