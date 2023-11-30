Nothing Phone 2 inches closer to launch, spotted in certification listing – Android Authority

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

We may not have to wait that much longer to finally see the follow-up to the Nothing Phone 1. The Nothing Phone 2 was reportedly recently seen in a certification listing.

According to 91Mobiles, the model number of the Nothing Phone 2 may have made an appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. If this is true, it would mark the first time the device has appeared in any certification database.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t seem to provide any specs or other details. It only offers the model number Nothing AIN065.

However, we do already know a few things about the next-generation handset. Nothing founder Carl Pei did confirm that the Phone 2 would be a “more premium” device. And during MWC 2023, the company also confirmed that the phone would use a Snapdragon 8 chip. A Qualcomm executive accidentally let it out that the chip would be a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, but later edited his social post to remove that information.

Leaks have also suggested that the phone could have at least 12GB of RAM, support for virtual RAM borrowed from 256GB of internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It could also get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

With the Nothing Phone 2 appearing on the BIS website, it seems that a release in India is not far off. As for the US, it’s unknown when the handset will arrive, but it’s expected to launch sometime this year, likely in late 2023.

