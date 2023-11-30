Possible Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Plans Teased by Take-Two – GameRant

The probable release window for the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is once again teased by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick once again seemingly hinted at the potential Grand Theft Auto 6 release window in an interview with CNBC. With Grand Theft Auto 5 being one of most profitable entertainment products of all time, there's no denying that expectations are incredibly high for Grand Theft Auto 6. Fans have been waiting over a decade for GTA 6, and while the game still has yet to be unveiled to the public, there's a chance fans will get to play it for themselves within the next few years or so.

Leakers have long suggested that the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date would be some point in 2024, 2025, or 2026. Neither Take-Two nor Rockstar have confirmed those suspicions, but CEO Strauss Zelnick has hinted that the game will potentially be released in the fiscal year 2025. Unless Take-Two has some other mammoth release up its sleeve, it's expecting "record levels of operating performance" at that time.

Appearing on CNBC, Zelnick was questioned about the potential release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. Zelnick didn't provide a direct answer, instead saying, "We leave the announcements about upcoming titles our labels." However, Zelnick once again pointed out that it is Take-Two's belief that the company will "generate about 8 billion dollars in net bookings and over a billion dollars in adjusted operating cashflow" for the fiscal year ending in 2025. This is not an explicit admittance that GTA 6 will release that fiscal year, but it certainly seems to suggest that the massive new open world game will be available at that point. If so, fans can expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to release at some point between April 2024 and March 2025.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releasing in that window would make a great deal of sense and line up with previous leaks about the company's plans for the game. However, it's always possible that GTA 6 could get delayed, and the game won't come out until much later than expected. Grand Theft Auto fans should keep that in mind before getting too excited about the possibility of playing GTA 6 within the next couple of years.

If the 25 fiscal year is indeed when Take-Two plans on releasing Grand Theft Auto 6, one has to imagine that we will see the game at some point in the relatively near future. Previous rumors suggested that a Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal could happen as early as this fall, but that remains to be seen. As it stands, all that's known about the game in any official capacity is that it is in active development.

Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks have revealed many more details about the project, including it featuring both a male and female protagonist, and its apparent return to Vice City. Fans should still wait for official details on what Rockstar's plans for Grand Theft Auto 6, however.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development.

