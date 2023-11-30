I recommend shopping this Black Friday TV deal right now – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you want a TV that doubles as a piece of art, then there’s probably no better option than Samsung’s The Frame. The QLED 4K TV is currently available with discounts of up to $1,000 from Samsung’s Black Friday deals, with the smallest 32-inch model on sale for $550 instead of $600 for savings of $50, and the largest 85-inch model going for $3,300 instead of $4,300 for savings of $1,000.

There’s no telling how long stocks will last for this unique TV, and if the offers will stay online through to the shopping holiday, so if you’re interested in any of the Frame TV Black Friday deals, you need to shop your desired size now.

Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike images, and QLED technology that promises more accurate colors and incredible brightness. It’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and it also features the Samsung Gaming Hub, where you can jump into all of the best game streaming services.

What sets Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from its competition, however, is right in its name. When it’s not in use, you can activate Art Mode to transform the TV into a frame for paintings and photographs. You can show off your own artwork, or you can purchase from Samsung’s Art Store. The TV’s Slim Fit Wall-Mount allows it to hang flush to your wall to make it look like a picture frame, and you can even customize its bezel style according to your taste.

There’s always high demand for Samsung TV Black Friday deals, but there’s probably more interest than usual for the current discounts on Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV. The smallest 32-inch model if $50 off at $55o from $600, while the largest 85-inch model is $1,000 off at $3,300 from $4,300. You won’t always get the chance to enjoy lowered prices on these premium displays, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to choose your preferred size and complete your purchase quickly. If you take too much time thinking about it, you may miss out.

Cyber Monday deals are now live, so like most people, you may be thinking about getting one of the best TVs while they are heavily discounted. We think that the following Best Buy Cyber Monday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals, Sony TV Cyber Monday deals and LG Cyber Monday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Cyber Monday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVs. Finally, while we’re on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals that we’ve recently discovered, as well.

TVs are always in high demand during Cyber Monday deals season, with an overwhelming number of TVs getting huge discounts. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to a QLED TV, or you’ve decided on QLED after comparing QLED vs. OLED, read on for a curated list of QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.

The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal

TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $400, was $600

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the “best” deals, and this pick is no exception, but don’t let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don’t sleep on this one.

OLED TVs, with their ability to light each pixel individually, are arguably the best home theater displays. If you’ve been waiting for a good discounts before buying one of these premium TVs, you shouldn’t miss Cyber Monday deals. There are fantastic discounts on the best OLED TVs, and cheaper brands too. Once you’ve compared QLED vs. OLED TV, you’ll know that springing for OLED is the right choice. Check out the options below.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.

The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $550, was $1,300

