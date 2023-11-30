Best Microwave Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2023: Top Best … – Yahoo Finance

Review of the best microwave Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2023. Check out all the best over-the-range, countertop, microwave air fryer combo & more microwave oven deals below
Best Microwave Deals:
Save up to 50% on microwaves (countertop, over the range & more) (Walmart.com)
Save up to $140 on microwaves including the LG Over-the-Range Microwave (BestBuy.com)
Save up to $295 on microwave air fryer combos (Walmart.com)
Save up to $230 on Samsung smart microwaves & microwave ovens (Samsung.com)
Save up to 35% on a wide range of LG microwaves (BestBuy.com)
Save up to $160 on LG microwaves (LG.com)
Save up to 50% on built-in, over the range & countertop microwaves (HomeDepot.com)
Save up to 30% on Hamilton Beach microwave ovens (Walmart.com)
