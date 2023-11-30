Is Disney Plus Stopping Account & Password Sharing in 2023? – ComingSoon.net

By Mack Ashworth

Folks are worried about Disney Plus stopping password sharing. Are they right to be worried about Disney cracking down on account sharing in 2023? Here are the need-to-know details.

Disney Plus is expected to ban password sharing at the start of 2024.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has stated that the company will be “exploring ways to address account sharing” and begin “tactics to drive monetization” at the beginning of 2024.

While this doesn’t outright mean a ban on password sharing, it will likely involve higher costs for those who are currently sharing an individual account.

Disney Plus is expected to stop password and account sharing at the beginning of 2024.

While it’s expected that Disney Plus will begin to stop multiple users from gaining access to the service through one individual account, that won’t necessarily mean outright bans.

Rather than banning users, it’s likely that Disney Plus will prompt users to upgrade to a Family Account to allow multiple users. Naturally, that would come with an increase in cost, which users will have to swallow in order to continue watching.

Competing service Netflix kicked off its password crackdown earlier this year. The ban on password sharing resulted in millions of new subscribers.

Sadly, it’s not just password sharing that Disney Plus users have to worry about, as the price of the service is being increased in October. Here are the full details.

For those who had gotten used to sharing a password and paying only a fraction of the cost, Disney Plus moving to prevent account sharing will surely be a big blow.

