Here is What to Know Beyond Why Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a Trending … – Yahoo Finance

Adobe Systems (ADBE) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Over the past month, shares of this software maker have returned -6.2%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. During this period, the Zacks Computer – Software industry, which Adobe falls in, has gained 6.2%. The key question now is: What could be the stock's future direction?

Although media reports or rumors about a significant change in a company's business prospects usually cause its stock to trend and lead to an immediate price change, there are always certain fundamental factors that ultimately drive the buy-and-hold decision.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

Our analysis is essentially based on how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to take the latest business trends into account. When earnings estimates for a company go up, the fair value for its stock goes up as well. And when a stock's fair value is higher than its current market price, investors tend to buy the stock, resulting in its price moving upward. Because of this, empirical studies indicate a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and short-term stock price movements.

Adobe is expected to post earnings of $3.78 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

For the current fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $15.41 points to a change of +12.4% from the prior year. Over the last 30 days, this estimate has remained unchanged.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $17.34 indicates a change of +12.5% from what Adobe is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has remained unchanged.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool — the Zacks Rank — is a more conclusive indicator of a stock's near-term price performance, as it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. The size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, has resulted in a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Adobe.

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Projected Revenue Growth

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.

For Adobe, the consensus sales estimate for the current quarter of $4.76 billion indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%. For the current and next fiscal years, $19.21 billion and $21.28 billion estimates indicate +9.1% and +10.8% changes, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

Adobe reported revenues of $4.66 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.2%. EPS of $3.80 for the same period compares with $3.37 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 billion, the reported revenues represent a surprise of +0.88%. The EPS surprise was +3.83%.

The company beat consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates each time over this period.

Valuation

Without considering a stock's valuation, no investment decision can be efficient. In predicting a stock's future price performance, it's crucial to determine whether its current price correctly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects.

Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.

The Zacks Value Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which pays close attention to both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics to grade stocks from A to F (an An is better than a B; a B is better than a C; and so on), is pretty helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Adobe is graded D on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Adobe. However, its Zacks Rank #3 does suggest that it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Tesla's long-awaited electric truck is finally here and the base model costs $60,990. The company on Thursday handed over the initial batch of Cybertrucks to eager buyers.

Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway told CNBC just weeks ago that he would no longer bother with the bucket-list item in his old age.

Charlie Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, said he lived in the same house for decades because he thought it'd be better for his kids.

Cybertruck, which is two years behind schedule, enters a hot and highly profitable pickup truck market.

Many older Americans are missing out on valuable tax breaks offered by the IRS, leaving behind savings that could make a difference for their financial well-being. “The reason this is happening is because the tax code is complicated, and rules on tax exemptions are constantly changing,” says Tom O’Saben, director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals in Washington, D.C. “This makes it hard for the average taxpayer to know about the array of tax breaks available to them.” Together, these changes have brought new tax breaks, diminished the use of others, and otherwise muddled the tax-filing process.

Home prices will fall in 2024 for the first time in more than a decade, according to one industry forecaster—but declines won’t be uniform. Sales will remain low; the supply of available homes for sale will continue to slide; and mortgage rates will average 6.8% in the new year, according to Realtor.com’s forecast published on Wednesday. The median home sale price will fall 1.7% next year after eking out an anticipated 0.2% gain in 2023, according to the forecast.

The mean of analysts' price targets for Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) points to a 468.8% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

The price of crude oil fell after a cartel of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia surprised the market by issuing a statement that failed to include an expected pledge to cut production by another million barrels per day.

The Cybertruck launch Thursday will be a flex the muscles moment for Elon Musk's EV maker, Dan Ives said.

There’s still plenty of yield in the stock market even with the recent rally that has resulted in a 19% year-to-date gain in the this year. Plenty of stocks have been left behind and many carry outsize yields of 6% or more—including a total of about 40 in the S&P 500 and S&P MidCap 400 indexes, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices. For Boston Properties and Healthpeak Properties, we are using funds from operations, a cash-flow measure used by real estate investment trusts, rather than earnings per share, which is lower for both companies.

Charlie Munger, a name synonymous with investment brilliance and a cornerstone in building one of the greatest fortunes in U.S. history, died Tuesday at age 99. While he may not have been a household name like his legendary partner Warren Buffett, Munger was a legend in the investment world in his own right. His approach to success was rooted in deceptively simple principles: taking simple ideas seriously, loading up on the few insights you have and maintaining a long-term investment view. This

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has achieved astounding returns throughout his career. From 1964 to 2022, his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) delivered an overall gain of 3,787,464%, dwarfing the S&P 500's 24,708% return during the same period. Other than picking stocks that skyrocketed in value, Buffett also collects dividends — a lot of dividends. Buffett famously said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Don't Miss: Elon Musk has

Michael Howells, president of the Workforce Skills division at Pearson, said GenZ are prepared for changes their senior counterparts may not be.

Ryan Reynolds isn’t just a superstar actor; he’s also an investor who’s turned his savvy into hundreds of millions of dollars. But here’s a twist: He dropped out of college after just 45 minutes. That’s right, the same guy who played a pivotal role in transforming Mint Mobile into a telecom titan spent less than an hour as a college student. Despite leaving Kwantlen Polytechnic University in British Columbia within less than an hour of enrolling, Reynolds’ decision did not impede his progress. H

Investors tend to flock to gold during periods of global turbulence, while lower yields also make it more attractive. But there’s a better way to play it.

Musk commented on his opposition to labor unions, throttling media outlets he doesn't favor, and the perceptions around his trip to Israel.

(Bloomberg) — Two days after Sam Altman reached an agreement with OpenAI to return as its chief executive, he spent part of his Thanksgiving with Adam D’Angelo, one of the company’s board members who had fired him the week prior.Their hours-long meeting, which Altman called “really nice,” highlights D’Angelo’s unique role in a corporate drama that has captivated Silicon Valley — and the importance of their relationship in restoring some stability at the world’s best-known artificial intelligenc

Investors may consider attractive dividend-yielding stocks like AGNC Investment (AGNC) for their portfolios amid the current economic uncertainties.

Chipmaker Marvell edged above analyst estimates for its fiscal third quarter but missed with its guidance for the current period.

Rates on 30-year mortgages—both standard and jumbo—dropped to their lowest point since Sept. 1, and 15-year rates are down to August levels. Other averages also saw big declines.

source