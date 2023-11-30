Last chance to get the Paramount Plus Black Friday streaming deal … – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Meredith Gordon

Cyber Week is here, which means extended Cyber Monday streaming deals are still going strong. Paramount+ is a favorite streamer for anyone into top-tier NFL and college football games and high-quality original programming. We should also mention that Paramount+ is the new streaming home of all Showtime content. Now, Paramount+ is 67% through Dec. 3. 2023.

Paramount+ give viewers access to all CBS original content and features its own original programming. A sports-lover’s dream, the streamer has NFL football games airing on CBS, NCAA college football and is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

What you can stream with Paramount+:

Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with Showtime for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). At $10 a month for Paramount+ with Showtime, this Cyber Monday deal makes streaming your favorite shows, movies and sports the best value.

This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Cyber Monday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Surprise — there’s not one, but two Paramount+ deals to take advantage of this Cyber Monday season. Right now, you can get your first month of Paramount+ for free when you use code STREAMNFL. Note that you can’t take advantage of both these Cyber Monday streaming deals — you’ll need to pick one.

Paramount+ isn’t the only streamer on sale this week. The Cyber Monday deals on some streamers have ended, but Fubo TV is still running a deal: New subscribers can save $40 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. You’ll save $20 off your first and second months. This means you can subscribe to Fubo for $55 for your first two months.

And live TV streaming service Sling TV has a holiday deal where you get up to $30 off your first month.

Snag these offer while you can, they won’t last long. Happy streaming!

Kinnan Abdalhamid said in an interview with CBS News that right after the shooting, he thought his friends might be dead.

The new TV ad was released after Trump said he’s looking at alternatives to Obamacare, the nation’s health care law.

