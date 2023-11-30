As Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) increases 3.5% this past … – Yahoo Finance

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 30% in three years, versus a market return of about 67%.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$5.4b to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let’s see if we can determine what’s driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, Verizon Communications actually managed to grow EPS by 2.8% per year in that time. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It looks to us like the market was probably too optimistic around growth three years ago. However, taking a look at other business metrics might shed a bit more light on the share price action.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn’t explain the share price drop. Revenue has been pretty flat over three years, so that isn’t an obvious reason shareholders would sell. A closer look at revenue and profit trends might yield insights.

The company’s revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Verizon Communications the TSR over the last 3 years was -19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there’s no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

We regret to report that Verizon Communications shareholders are down 20% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that’s worse than the broader market decline of 11%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there’s a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn’t be so upset, since they would have made 0.2%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It’s always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Verizon Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we’ve spotted with Verizon Communications .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

