26 Pixar Easter Eggs You’ve Never Noticed – WDW Magazine

Did you know that your favorite Pixar character is hanging out in OTHER movies? You’ll never be able to watch a Pixar movie the same way again after you’ve noticed these exciting new Easter eggs!

No matter how many times you watch a Pixar or Disney movie, there are so many new things to find. And there’s good reason behind that! Disney fans love to spot little clues, references, or hidden details. Whether it’s a Hidden Mickey in the parks, or a fun hidden detail in the movies, there’s always something new for fans to find. Disney and Pixar movies are both filled with fun Easter eggs for fans to look out for. These Easter eggs can be an image, character, iconography or message hidden inside a film that relates to a completely separate piece of media. Pixar animators have been known to leave little nods to films, both past and future, for fans to find. Read on for a few of our favorites you can find the next time you watch a Pixar movie!

Photo Courtesy of Disney

As Miguel runs through the town, you might recognize a few familiar faces! Look to the right side of the street, and you’ll spot a few beloved characters in piñata form. There’s Buzz and Woody from Toy Story, along with Sulley and Mike from Monsters, Inc.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

In Monsters, Inc., as Boo is showing Sulley around her room, you’ll notice a very familiar fish! Monsters, Inc. may have come out two years prior to Finding Nemo‘s release, but Pixar was already hard at work on the beloved film. As such, you can spot the title character himself, Nemo, with Boo!

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Mr. Incredible briefly appears in Finding Nemo. While a young boy is waiting in the dentist’s office, you’ll spot the father of the Incredibles on the comic book he is reading.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

The Incredibles isn’t the only Pixar Easter egg hiding out in Finding Nemo! Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story also makes an appearance in the film — in fact, he is waiting around in the dentist’s office as well! You’ll spot Buzz hanging out by the toy chest in the waiting room.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

During Mr. Incredible’s battle with Syndrome, you can spot Doc Hudson from Cars parked along the streets of Metroville.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

There are lots of little Easter eggs you can spot in Wall-E, especially in Wall-E’s hideout on Earth. While Wall-E is watching Hello, Dolly! you can spot the iconic walker owned by Carl from Up. You know it’s his because it comes complete with tennis balls!

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

This is a tricky one to spot, but the memory orbs from Inside Out hold the memories of a few key moments from Up. If you look at the top shelf on the right side, the two purple-ish orbs show Carl and Ellie’s wedding, along with their house.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

In Up, as Carl’s house floats up further and further in the sky, there’s a quick cameo from a Pixar villain. Look by the bed of the young girl’s bedroom and you’ll spot Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear, the villain from Toy Story 3.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

Cars 2 features a very fun nod to Brave, a Pixar film that would come out the year following the Cars sequel. On the wall, you can spot a tapestry heavily inspired by Brave — this one just happens to feature all cars!

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

You may remember the smaller character Bomb Voyage from The Incredibles. In that movie, he was a French mime who turned to a life of crime. In Ratatouille, you can see Bomb Voyage miming as Colette and Linguini pass by.

Photo Courtesy D23

This is a major Easter egg to look out for in every single Pixar movie! The iconic Pizza Planet truck was a critical part of the original Toy Story. Ever since, you’ll be able to spot the truck in some form in every Pixar film.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

As Randall is practicing his camouflaging skills against different backdrops, you’ll spot one that looks awfully familiar! One of the backdrops features the familiar blue sky and clouds that adorn the walls of Andy’s room in Toy Story.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

As Wall-E is organizing his many findings, you may spot a very familiar face! Rex from Toy Story is hiding amongst them, right behind a set of bowling pins.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

A Bug’s Life came out in 1998, with Toy Story 2 making its debut the following year in 1999. And you’ll be able to spot a few of the A Bug’s Life characters in the Toy Story sequel! One instance happens as Buzz is pushing through weeds, where you’ll spot Flik and Heimlich.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

But, there’s another A Bug’s Life cameo in Toy Story 2! As Buzz is running through Al’s Toy Barn, you’ll spot a display of bug toys featuring the characters of A Bug’s Life.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

Colette is a top chef in Ratatouille, and it looks like she became a household name! You can spot a magazine featuring Colette on the coffee table at Riley’s house in Inside Out.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

The Pixar cameos even go into the credits! During the credits of Finding Nemo, you’ll be able to see Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc. swimming by as the credits roll through their “special thanks.”

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

In Cars, the characters are at a drive-in movie watching the fictional Monster Trucks, Inc. The movie-in-a-movie features two monster trucks that look quite a bit like Mike and Sulley from Monsters, Inc.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

During a scene in Toy Story 3, you can spot a postcard on the wall that is addressed to Carl and Ellie Fredricksen from Up.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

In Inside Out, as Joy and Sadness are walking through the board games of Imagination Land, you’ll spot Nemo on his very own board game. The board game is called “Find Me” which is very meta.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

In the witch’s workshop in Brave, you can spot a Celtic-inspired carving of Sulley from Monsters, Inc. on one of the pieces of wood.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

The Incredibles family gets a very sneaky cameo in Coco! In The Land of the Dead, you can spot a poster of The Incredibles on the wall of one of the houses. Fittingly, the characters are all skeletons, just like everyone else in The Land of the Dead!

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

During the Incredibles 2, you could get an early preview of the Toy Story 4 character Duke Caboom — a full year before the fourth Toy Story hit theaters! You can spot the Duke Caboom action figure on the ground in Jack-Jack’s playpen.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

Turns out, 4*TOWN is popular all over the world! The iconic band from Turning Red gets a shout-out during the 2021 Pixar movie Luca, where you can spot a record for the band “4 Villaggio” in Giulia’s room — a reference to 4*TOWN.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

Another band that gets an additional shout-out in the Pixarverse is Escápula, a punk rock band that was spotted in The Land of the Dead in Coco. During Turning Red, Mei and her friends see Carter Murphy-Mayhew wearing an Escápula t-shirt in the hallway at school.

Photo Courtesy of Pixar

Buzz Lightyear makes an appearance in yet another Pixar movie! In Turning Red, Miriam’s skateboard features a collection of stickers, including one of Buzz Lightyear and one of Sox from Lightyear!

