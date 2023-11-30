Buying a TV? The two best days to do that are Black Friday and Cyber Monday. – WFMYNews2.com

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Holiday gifts aren’t just for kids. Maybe you want something the whole family can enjoy, like a television. Black Friday is the best time of year to get a new one.

To give you the best intel when shopping this holiday season, Consumer Reports tests TVs all year long.

They examine how wide a model’s viewing angle is to determine whether you’ll have to sit directly in front of it to get a great picture. They also test how well a TV can reproduce deep black levels, which is important for image quality, and motion blur, or how a TV handles action scenes.

Another important factor is HDR, or high dynamic range, which can boost a TV’s brightness, colors, and contrast so the images you see are closer to what you see in real life.

“When shopping, it’s important to beware of those bargain basement doorbuster TV specials you see advertised. They’re often from lesser-known brands, and CR says they’re not always worth it. Remember, you’ll be watching that new TV for years. If you’re unhappy with the performance or features, you may regret not spending a little bit more to get something better,” said Jim Willcox, Consumer Reports.

You may even want to take advantage of the sales to treat yourself to a better or bigger model. CR looked at three years of its TV ratings and found that models from major brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony tend to perform better than lesser-known brands.

So if you’re looking to snag a TV on sale, CR’s advice is to check for deals early, often, and online. Some retailers are offering the same promotions there as they do in stores, and that’s a good thing because some stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

If you’re worried you’ll make the wrong choice or miss out on a better deal, check out the holiday return and price-match policies just in case you spot a bigger sale later in the season. Target, for instance, offers price adjustments for items bought between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24.

Just contact customer service with your receipt on hand.

And don’t worry if you don’t find a TV you love this year; January and February are also great times to buy. TV models that have been out for nearly a year often go on sale right around the Super Bowl.

