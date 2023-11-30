Google tells workers to be wary of AI chatbots – Digital Trends

Alphabet has told its employees not to enter confidential information into Bard, the generative AI chatbot created and operated by Google, which Alphabet owns.

The company’s warning also extends to other chatbots, such as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT from OpenAI, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The AI-powered chatbots have generated huge interest in recent months due to their impressive ability to converse in a human-like way, write essays and reports, and even succeed in academic tests.

But Alphabet has concerns about its workers inadvertently leaking internal data via the tools.

In ongoing work to refine and improve the advanced AI technology, human reviewers may read the conversations that users have with the chatbots, posing a risk to personal privacy and also the potential exposure of trade secrets, the latter of which Alphabet appears to be particularly concerned about.

In addition, the chatbots are partly trained using users’ text exchanges, so with certain prompts, the tool could potentially repeat confidential information that it receives in those conversations to members of the public.

Like ChatGPT, Bard is now freely available for anyone to try. On its webpage, it warns users: “Please do not include information that can be used to identify you or others in your Bard conversations.”

It adds that Google collects “Bard conversations, related product usage information, info about your location, and your feedback,” and uses the data to improve Google products and services that include Bard.

Google says it stores Bard activity for up to 18 months, though a user can change this to three or 36 months in their Google account.

It adds that as a privacy measure, Bard conversations are disconnected from a Google account before a human reviewer sees them.

Reuters said that while Alphabet’s warning has been in place for a while, it recently expanded it, telling its workers to avoid using precise computer code generated by chatbots. The company told the news outlet that Bard can sometimes make “undesired code suggestions,” though the current iteration of the tool is still considered to be a viable programming aid.

Alphabet isn’t the only company to warn its employees about the privacy and security risks linked to using the chatbots. Samsung recently issued a similar instruction to its workers after a number of them fed sensitive semiconductor-related data into ChatGPT, and Apple and Amazon, among others, have reportedly also enacted a similar internal policy.

Google Workspace has plans to beef up the security within Gmail in the coming year, with a focus on making bulk emails less easy to flood users with.

While the brand has begun sharing details of its plans for Gmail, it won’t begin rolling out updates to the email service until February 1, 2024. The advance notice is to prepare users, especially those who navigate the Gmail platform in bulk, meaning over 5,000 messages at once, of the upcoming changes.

Bing Chat is no stranger to controversy — in fact, sometimes it feels like there’s a never-ending stream of scandals surrounding it and tools like ChatGPT — and now the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has found itself in hot water over its ability to defeat a common cybersecurity measure.

According to Denis Shiryaev, the CEO of AI startup Neural.love, chatbots like Bing Chat and ChatGPT can potentially be used to bypass a CAPTCHA code if you just ask them the right set of questions. If this turns out to be a widespread issue, it could have worrying implications for everyone’s online security.

Since it launched, Microsoft’s Bing Chat has been generating headlines left, right, and center — and not all of them have been positive. Now, there’s a new headache for the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, as it’s been found it has a tendency to send you to malware websites that can infect your PC.

The discovery was made by antivirus firm Malwarebytes, which discussed the incident in a blog post. According to the company, Bing Chat is displaying malware advertisements that send users to malicious websites instead of filtering them out.

