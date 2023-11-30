Best Black Friday power bank deals 2023 | PCWorld – PCWorld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Cyber Monday is here and that means that it’s the best time of the year to score deals on power banks. Retailers are offering steep discounts on everything from budget-friendly to high-capacity chargers and even ultra-portable models that fit into your pocket. There are so many power bank deals on offer that it can feel overwhelming to choose which is best for you. To help, we’ve curated a list of the very best Cyber Monday power bank deals so you can feel confident you’re getting the best value for performance.

Amazon and BestBuy currently have the best deals going on power banks. The Mophie Powerstation XL PD for $20 off on BestBuy is a great all-around choice with a solid 20,000 mAh capacity and options for both USB-A and USB-C charging. I would opt for this model over the other Mophie Powerstations on sale this week, as it’s only a little bit more expensive, but gives you double the power.

Additionally, the Anker 511 PowerCore Fusion 5K for $20 off on Amazon is our favorite budget USB-C power bank. It’s a fantastic portable charger while on the go or travelling, as it easily fits into your pocket and comes with a wall charger for added convenience.

Cyber Monday 2023 will fall on Friday, November 27. However, many retailers have already begun offering great discounts on power banks. Keep your eyes tuned to PCWorld for the best deal alerts.

Quality can differ greatly among power banks, so it’s best to stick to recognizable brands like Anker, Mophie, Belkin, and the like. That said, there are a few things you should always look for when shopping for a power bank.

First, make sure the battery pack is Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, or PD certified. Next, don’t put too much confidence in a company’s claims that it can charge certain devices in a specific amount of time, such as the pack can charge an iPhone 15 in two hours. Focus more on the battery capacity, along with weight and size. Larger capacities in the 20,000 mAh or higher range should be enough for most small devices such as tablets or smartphones. Finally, make sure that the power bank comes with all of the correct connectivity options you need—USB-A or USB-C, etc.

For a portable power bank that you can easily travel with, you should look for a minimum of 10,000 mAh. Most models these days even offer 20,000 mAh for reasonable prices. The more mAh, the better. Just be sure to weigh your capacity needs against the physical size of the power bank.

Generally, the more mAh a power bank has, the larger its physical size and the heavier it is, as well. Therefore, we recommend when looking at a power bank, you first consider the amount of power you need to charge your devices, and then adjust your expectations according to the size and weight you are willing to carry around with you.

Sam Singleton is a tech editor and PCWorld’s jack of all trades. When he’s not on the hunt for the best computer deals he’s covering VPNs, productivity software, laptops, and a wide gamut of consumer-grade hardware and software.

