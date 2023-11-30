T-Mobile Delivers Free 5G Connectivity with the Microsoft Surface … – Business Wire

First-of-its-kind offer gives everyone – regardless of their wireless provider – 90 days or 30 GB of service “on Us” with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–There’s no such thing as a free lunch … but there is free 5G! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Microsoft (MSFT) announced today they’re delivering 5G connectivity “on Us” with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with 5G. Anyone (seriously, anyone who doesn’t already have T-Mobile 5G on their Surface) with the device will receive 90 days or 30 GB of service (whichever comes first), so they can experience the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network on their connected PC without paying a dime for connectivity. Just activate your eSIM on the Un-carrier’s network and get connected.

“Gone are the days where you need to hunt for Wi-Fi or go to your local coffee shop just to connect to the internet,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “With our industry-leading network, you can connect when and where you need to without even thinking about it or worrying about the risk of using public Wi-Fi. I am so proud to be working with Microsoft to unleash the future of connected PCs with the power of 5G.”

“Mobile connectivity has never been more important, and thanks to 5G, people are now empowered to work, play, stream and more from virtually anywhere,” said Pete Kyriacou, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Surface. “T-Mobile has an amazing 5G network, which makes it the perfect partner to provide connectivity that enhances the features of the Surface Pro 9 with 5G. Connected PCs are taken to a higher level with this partnership.”

Surface Pro 9 with 5G offers tablet flexibility and laptop performance, with all-day battery life and 5G connectivity to move with you throughout your day. Powered by Windows 11 and the Microsoft SQ®3, the latest generation Microsoft processor built in partnership with Qualcomm. Pro 9 with 5G also features a Neural Processing Unit to power Windows Studio Effects like automatic framing and voice focus to ensure that as you stay connected, you’re always showing up well.

Convenience + Security = Win Win

Thanks to T-Mobile’s powerful 5G network, people can connect from virtually anywhere instead of being trapped within the confines of a Wi-Fi signal. But on-the-go connectivity isn’t the only benefit. Public Wi-Fi – in places like coffee shops, airports and hotel rooms – can leave users vulnerable to hackers. In fact, 40% of respondents in a recent survey said they had their information compromised while using public Wi-Fi – anything from email login credentials to financial information. With 5G, users no longer have to worry about the risks associated with public hotspots.

“Integrating not only the modem, but the 5G service into a PC is exactly the kind of step that the industry has needed to do for several years now,” said Bob O’Donnell, president of TECHnalysis Research. “An always connected PC on a network like T-Mobile is a game changing experience that can not only offer connection speeds faster than Wi-Fi and improve security, but also bring an entirely new level of performance, flexibility and capability to the device that end users are going to love. Kudos to Microsoft and T-Mobile for making this happen.”

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

Free Trial: ​Limited time offer; subject to change. Non-T-Mobile customers only; 1 trial per user. Data access for 3 bill cycles (approximately 90 days) or 30GB, whichever is earlier; includes 200MB roaming. Coverage not available in some areas. Not for international use. Fastest: Fastest based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3 2023. Most Awarded: ​T-Mobile is America’s most awarded 5G network with the most individual awards for 5G metrics in public reports from independent industry experts. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

