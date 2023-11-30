The Potential Ripple Effect: How Binance Listing Can Boost the … – BSC NEWS

Binance listing has the potential to be a game-changer for the price of $CORE. The exchange offers assets with several positive factors for long-term development.

In the ever-expanding world of cryptocurrencies, achieving widespread recognition and adoption is a vital goal for any Decentralized Finance (DeFi) project. One significant milestone that has the potential to catapult a cryptocurrency's price and visibility is getting listed on major exchanges.

In this article, we will explore the potential impact of a Binance listing on the price of $CORE, the native currency of the Core DAO blockchain:

Binance, one of the largest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges, provides unparalleled liquidity and exposure to millions of traders and investors worldwide. The listing of $CORE on this platform would increase market access, making it easier for traders to buy and sell the token. The enhanced liquidity and broader market participation can drive up demand, potentially resulting in a positive price impact.

Binance's rigorous listing process ensures that only high-quality projects and blockchain platforms gain access to its platform. By successfully passing this vetting process, $CORE would demonstrate its legitimacy and credibility to the crypto community. Investors and traders often rely on Binance as a stamp of approval, increasing trust and confidence in the network. This newfound credibility can attract new investors, further stimulating price growth.

Binance boasts a vast user base, reaching crypto enthusiasts from all corners of the world. A listing on this exchange would expose $CORE to a diverse range of investors, including retail traders, institutional investors, and crypto enthusiasts. The increased visibility and exposure to this global community can result in heightened interest and a surge in demand for $CORE. As demand outpaces supply, the token's price will likely experience an upward trajectory.

Being part of the Binance ecosystem can open doors to exciting opportunities for $CORE. Collaborations and partnerships with other projects listed on Binance become more accessible, leading to cross-promotion and shared resources. This network effect can generate positive sentiment and investor confidence, which in turn can have a significant impact on the price of $CORE.

The cryptocurrency market is no stranger to the "fear of missing out" (FOMO) phenomenon. When a token gets listed on a prominent exchange like Binance, it often creates a sense of urgency among traders and investors. The fear of missing out on potential profits can trigger speculative trading activity, resulting in a rapid increase in trading volume and price. While FOMO-driven price movements may be short-lived, they can create a positive feedback loop and attract long-term investors who recognize the value of $CORE beyond short-term hype.

A Binance listing has the potential to be a game-changer for $CORE. The increased liquidity, credibility, exposure, and potential partnerships associated with being listed on the top-tier exchange can significantly impact the coin’s price.

However, it is essential to recognize that while a listing on a major exchange can provide a boost, the long-term success of $CORE ultimately depends on the network’s fundamentals, adoption, and utility.

$CORE has failed to live up to price expectations in the blockchain industry, prompting questions about the network’s potential. Since launching in March, the coin has failed to cross the $10 mark. Further, the asset is down by 85% since launch and is currently trading at $0.85.

‍

The demands include "complete executive control" over the Kyber company, temporary authority over KyberDAO, and ownership of all related documents and assets.

The hacker responsible for the $47 million KyberSwap exploit has revealed their audacious conditions for returning the stolen funds, placing the demand for "complete executive control" over the Kyber company.

‍

On November 30, the KyberSwap hacker conveyed their demands through an on-chain message directed at all relevant parties. The hacker's conditions are nothing short of bold, encompassing:

Furthermore, as part of the new regime, the hacker has committed to doubling the salaries of employees and offering them a 12-month severance package with full benefits.

‍

The hacker teasingly stated that token holders and investors would benefit from the transition as their tokens would "no longer be worthless." Kyber, under their management, would transform into a completely new cryptocurrency project, moving beyond its current status as the 7th most popular decentralized exchange (DEX).

For liquidity providers, the hacker proposed rebates amounting to 50% of the losses incurred during recent market-making activities. The hacker's tone remained defiant, noting that while the offer might be less than expected, it surpassed what the providers deserved.

The hacker set a deadline of December 10 for the Kyber team to meet these demands, cautioning that the "treaty falls through" if unmet. Additionally, any contact by agents regarding the hacker's trades would invalidate the treaty.

‍

The recent development follows KyberSwap's initial proposal of a bounty deal, offering the hacker 90% of the funds across all exploits, with 10% retained by the hacker. The threat of legal action loomed when the hacker didn't comply immediately, prompting KyberSwap to involve law enforcement and cybersecurity experts.

KyberSwap's team managed to recover $4.67 million from the exploit on November 26, extracting funds from operators of front-running bots.

The total funds exploited amounted to approximately $54.7 million, leading to a significant setback for the cryptocurrency platform.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source