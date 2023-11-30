Avalanche Price Prediction 2023 – 2025: Dropping to $12, Will AVAX Make A Comeback in 2023? – Coinpedia Fintech News



AVAX price could possibly reach its potential high of $34.163 by the end of 2023

Avalanche price with a potential surge could go as high as $197.183 by the end of 2030

With 2023 coming to an end, the Avalanche price plans to prolong the remarkable recovery rally with new bullsih patterns in play. Further, with an overall recovery sentiment in the altcoins market, the AVAX price is capitalizing on the inflated investors’ confidence.

The AVAX price trend remains volatile for the entire 2023 but manages to get a positive outcome. With a year-to-date growth of 97%, the altcoin teases a trend continuation. Moreover, sideline buyers are ready to ride a breakout rally as the Avalanche price hatches a plan to climb even higher with increased trend momentum.

Moreover, as per the Dow Theory of Financial Markets, the trend reversal comes with a new trend of higher high formations, indicating a new bull run. However, due to frequent volatile moves, investors have doubts like: “How low can AVAX prices go?” or “Is Avalanche dead?” or “Will AVAX rebound in 2023?”

So, if you’re planning an investment in Avalanche (AVAX), do read our in-depth analysis for 2023-2030.

Our analysis uncovers the answers to Avalanche Price Prediction 2023 -2030, a period that promises to be full of challenges, uncertainties, and opportunities alike.

*The statistics are from press time

With a strong area of interest around $25, the AVAX price shows a bullish trend with a bullish flag pattern forming following a trendline breakout. Due to excessive supply at $25, the short-term pullback leads to a triangle formation in the daily chart.

Currently, the AVAX price shows a positive cycle, giving a bullish breakout of the triangle pattern. The breakout rally is set to increase the trend momentum and drive the Avalanche market price higher.

With such bullish actions, the price chart signals an entry opportunity for sideline traders to ride the next bull run. Moreover, the continuous growth in the underlying demand teases a bullish trend beyond $25.

Therefore, the AVAX price will likely chase the first target around $25, followed by a breakout rally to $31. registering a potential gain of 35%. On the flip side, a downtrend can hit the Avalanche uptrend to plunge under $21 and test $20.

In the weekly chart, after a series of bearish candles, AVAX finally exhibits a bullish candle, enhancing the likelihood of a rebound to the major weekly resistance trendline. After soaring to new heights with a promising start in 2023, AVAX has faced a dramatic reversal. The coin’s price, which once showcased bullish momentum, has now plummeted, erasing all its gains from the year.

While the current landscape for AVAX might seem bleak, there’s potential for a silver lining. If the market enters a bullish cycle, predictions indicate that the AVAX coin price could rally to an impressive swing high of $80 by the close of 2024. This would represent a significant recovery and a beacon of optimism for investors.

Conversely, should the market continue to be dominated by sellers and bearish sentiment persist, there’s a risk that AVAX could face further downward pressure. In such a scenario, the coin’s price might be pushed to retest a concerning low, potentially touching the bottom at $22.

Looking ahead to 2025, AVAX’s price is anticipated to experience further growth, with a potential low of $48 and a high of $134. The average price during this period is estimated to be around $91.

Looking ahead to 2026, AVAX’s potential price is anticipated to rise even further, with a projected low of $63.16 and a high of $74.15. The average price during this period, calculated based on the data, is estimated to be approximately $68.88.

In 2027, the analysis suggests a continued upward trend in AVAX’s value, with the price potentially ranging between $92.44 and $103. Based on the calculated figures, the average price is projected to be approximately $97.72 during this period.

By 2028, AVAX’s price could potentially experience further growth, falling within the range of $109.33 and $132.01. The average price during this period, calculated from the data, is expected to be around $120.67.

Moving forward to 2029, AVAX’s price is predicted to ascend between $120.51 and $172.12. The average price during this period is estimated at around $146.315 based on calculated figures.

By 2030, AVAX’s price is forecasted to soar between $162.84 and $224.85. The average price during this period, calculated from the data, could stand at $193.845.

Market Analysis

*The aforementioned targets are the average targets set by the respective firms.

During the 2021 bull run, the price of a single AVAX coin was slightly more than $150. This indicates the potential demand that could increase in the next bull run. Moreover, the anticipation of the upcoming altcoin season may drive the price for this altcoin further.

Additionally, Avalanche has a significant dominance in the DeFi industry, which is a positive point for AVAX cryptocurrency.

According to Coinpedia’s AVAX price prediction, the altcoin may reach a price of $103 by the end of 2027 and create a new all-time high of $172 by 2029. Moreover, the previous years are expected to be bullish but with a slow momentum.

According to Coinpedia’s AVAX price prediction, we expect the AVAX coin price to reach $17.52 by the end of 2023.

Yes, AVAX is a profitable investment for the long-term, factoring in the strengths of the network. And the sprawl of the network in terms of utility.

The digital asset could possibly reach its potential high of $17.52 by the end of 2023.

As per our Avalanche price prediction. The price of the altcoin might soar to a maximum of $44.93 by the end of 2025.

The transactional finality of Avalanche network is <2 seconds.

AVAX is available for trade across prominent cryptocurrency exchange platforms like Binance, Okex, Huobi, amongst others.

Considering you invested $100 in $AVAX on 1st January 2021 at an average price of $3, your investment would have increased to $466.62. That’s a remarkable return of 366.62%.

















