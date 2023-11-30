iPhone 15 Dummy Models Showcase New Design and Color Options – MacRumors

Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared images displaying a selection of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro dummy models, providing a closer look at the design of the upcoming devices.



The pictures showcase the design of the ‌iPhone 15‌ in five different color options, corroborating a range of other reports from over the past year. As rumored, the device’s aluminum frame has noticeably softer edges and clearly shows a USB-C port.

pic.twitter.com/EJc91RfWha — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) August 30, 2023

Apple is seemingly opting for a more muted, desaturated color palette for the ‌iPhone 15‌ models this year. The latest reports suggest that the device will come in black, pink, yellow, blue, and green, but several other colors have been rumored in recent weeks.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, on the other hand, are widely expected to come in silver, gray, black, and blue – with no gold option available for the first time since the iPhone X. Other than the slightly more rounded frame and the switch from stainless steel to titanium, no other fundamental visual changes are expected for this year’s new high-end ‌iPhone‌ models.

pic.twitter.com/2Dpqr4nAQT — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) August 30, 2023

The entire ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup is expected to be announced at Apple’s “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday, September 12, with launch likely to proceed the following week. Key features for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ are expected to include an Action Button and the A17 Bionic chip, while the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ models are expected to sport a 48-megapixel camera and the Dynamic Island.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

AirDrop over the internet, Apple Music favorites and playlist art, StandBy mode and Action button tweaks, and more.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Revamped models with OLED displays, M3 chip, and redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory.

13 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

15 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

16 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

15 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

16 hours ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple platforms.

source