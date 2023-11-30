Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15, 2023: Chance to win the Floral Fortune Bundle – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: One of the major reasons why Free Fire is popular is because the developers are very active and community oriented. The game always has multiple events and campaigns ongoing which are refreshed weekly. This always gives the players something to look forward to and return to the game. Along with that, the promise of winning cool outfits and other rewards is a great incentive to make players grind for hours. This is one of the reasons that the lobby of the game is always full and the wait time is minimal. This really makes playing the game fun. What also makes it fun are the cool outfits that you can wear and customize your look with. And if you want them for free, all you have to do is use these redeem codes. Read on to know how to.
But before move on to the redeem codes, you should know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has posted about new accessories. The tweet said, “Quality beats Quantity! Friday’s hot deal: M1014 Green Flame Draco EVO gun, and Saturday’s cool catch: Bionic Vagabond Bundle”.
Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-characters long alphanumeric codes that contain mystery gifts of in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, outfits, pets, diamond vouchers, premium bundles and more. A player just needs to take the codes and submit them at the official redemption website. The detailed process has been explained below.
However, there are some rules too. There is no upper limit to how many codes can be claimed but a code can’t be used twice by the same player. These codes also have an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours, so you need to grab them early. Finally, some of the codes can have a region-restriction, making you unable to claim them. To avoid missing out on freebies, make sure to claim as many of them as possible.
Today’s redeem codes are below:
2FG94YCW9VMV
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
XFW4Z6Q882WY
WD2ATK3ZEA55
4TPQRDQJHVP4
HFNSJ6W74Z48
V44ZZ5YY7CBS
3IBBMSL7AK8G
X99TK56XDJ4X
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
E2F86ZREMK49
TDK4JWN6RD6
FFDBGQWPNHJX
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And it’s done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
