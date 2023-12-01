Riot Games reveals 30 franchise teams for Valorant Champions Tour – Sports Business Journal

Riot Games today revealed the 30 teams that will make up Valorant International Leagues for the Valorant Champions Tour in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, confirming what Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday about G2 Esports and OpTic Gaming being on the outside. According to Riot Games, factors in the selection process were a focus on financial sustainability, strong connections with fans, and a commitment to diversity. Organizations that weren’t selected will have other opportunities to nab spots in the international leagues through Ascension tournaments. Partnership with Riot Games is considered one of the most lucrative opportunities in the esports space.

In the Americas, the 2023 roster includes:

The split is five teams from North America, three from Brazil, and two from the rest of Latin America. Loud is the reigning world champions. Its opponents in the grand finals, OpTic Gaming, did not make the cut. Other notable absences are FaZe Clan and TSM.

The roster for Europe-Middle East-Africa includes:

The list has a few shockers, particularly Karmine Corp and BBL, as they don’t have the international prestige of the others, but it’s a strong roster regardless.

In Asia, the roster includes:

The list of 30 teams will next expand in 2024.

© 2023 Leaders Group. All rights reserved.The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Leaders Group.

