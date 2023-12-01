Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 6 – MacRumors

We’re likely less than a month away from the launch of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, which means beta testing will soon be wrapping up. Apple is now providing weekly beta updates, seeding out the sixth beta today.



As we approach the end of the beta testing period, updates are getting smaller with Apple focusing on crucial refinements and polish, but there are still a few changes in the latest beta worth highlighting.

In the Messages app, you can now long press on the “+” button to bring up the photo picker rather than tapping and having to choose the Photos option from the list.

In an earlier beta, Apple moved the red end call button in the Phone app from the bottom middle of the interface to the bottom right. Given that people are so used to tapping in the middle, this was not a popular change.



In beta 6, Apple moved the end call button back to the middle, returning it to where it is located in iOS 16 and earlier.

Apple has further tweaked the animations that are used for the moods in the mood tracking feature. The rings around each mood now animate quicker around each shape, and there are more rings.



There’s a new splash screen when you first open the ‌Photos‌ app, and it lets you know about the new features.



In the Display & Brightness section of the Settings app, the wallpaper icon has been updated to an ‌iOS 17‌ wallpaper.



Know of a feature that we left out in this list? Let us know in the comments below.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Our comprehensive guide highlighting every major new addition in iOS 17, plus how-tos that walk you through using the new features.

AirDrop over the internet, Apple Music favorites and playlist art, StandBy mode and Action button tweaks, and more.

Get the most out your iPhone 15 with our complete guide to all the new features.

A deep dive into new features in macOS Sonoma, big and small.

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

The Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset is set to launch in early 2024. It features dual 4K displays, gesture tracking, an M2 chip, and a $3,499 price tag.

M3 models in 13.6″ and 15.3″ sizes.

Revamped models with OLED displays, M3 chip, and redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory.

31 minutes ago by Tim Hardwick

36 minutes ago by Tim Hardwick

17 hours ago by Joe Rossignol

19 hours ago by Tim Hardwick

20 hours ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple platforms.

source