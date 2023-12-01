OpenAI reveals location of its first international outpost – Digital Trends

ChatGPT creator OpenAI is set to open an office in London in what will be its first site outside of the U.S.

The Microsoft-backed startup has gained much attention since November’s launch of its AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot, the text-based tool impressing many with its remarkable ability to perform a range of tasks and converse in a human-like way.

Headquartered in San Francisco, OpenAI is now ready to spread its wings, locating in a city that is already home to a growing number of companies developing AI systems, among them Google’s well-funded DeepMind.

In a message on its website, OpenAI described its first international office as a “milestone in OpenAI’s growth,” adding that the move will broaden the scope of its work, expose it to diverse perspectives, and accelerate its mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a more advanced version of AI where a machine can learn and think like a human — benefits society.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the expansion is an opportunity to “attract world-class talent and drive innovation in AGI development and policy,” adding that the London office will make contributions toward “building and deploying safe AI.”

The company’s announcement comes just a couple of weeks after British prime minister Rishi Sunak told a tech conference in London that the country had to act fast if it wanted to “retain our position as one of the world’s tech capitals.”

Besides an abundance of local talent fostered by acclaimed universities and U.K.-based AI startups, OpenAI may also have been attracted by an expectation that the U.K. will go easy on the regulation of the fast-developing technology, highlighted by its recent promise of a “pro-innovation approach.” The European Union, in contrast, appears intent on taking a tougher line, as set out by its AI Act. Altman said recently that if OpenAI is unable to comply with the EU’s incoming regulations, it would stop operating there, though later he attempted to downplay the comments.

OpenAI has yet to say when it plans to open its London office, and how many people it will employ. However, four roles for its new location have already been advertised, among them a security engineer and a head of U.K. policy.

OpenAI is rolling out new functionalities for ChatGPT that will allow prompts to be executed with images and voice directives in addition to text.

The AI brand announced on Monday that it will be making these new features available over the next two weeks to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. The voice feature is available in iOS and Android in an opt-in capacity, while the images feature is available on all ChatGPT platforms. OpenAI notes it plans to expand the availability of the images and voice features beyond paid users after the staggered rollout.

Microsoft has just unveiled the latest version of Windows 11, and it features updates across the operating system, from AI to new tools and features.

Among the updates are changes to Microsoft’s Copilot AI tool, which will have more features to help users in apps like Word and Excel, as well as within Windows 11 itself. Copilot can be used to summarize meetings, write emails, help with analysis, and much more.

Most American adults do not trust artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and worry about their potential misuse, a new survey has found. It suggests that the frequent scandals surrounding AI-created malware and disinformation are taking their toll and that the public might be increasingly receptive to ideas of AI regulation.

The survey from the MITRE Corporation and the Harris Poll claims that just 39% of 2,063 U.S. adults polled believe that today’s AI tech is “safe and secure,” a drop of 9% from when the two firms conducted their last survey in November 2022.

