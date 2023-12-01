Explore Verizon IT Jobs – Verizon

Behind the 5G launch. –Saeed B., Field Assurance Eng.

Next-gen technology calls for next-gen thinkers. That’s where you come in. Here, you’ll innovate on everything from AI to 5G—on some of the biggest platforms in the world. So what are you waiting for? Join the team the world is relying on to keep us all connected.

From tech to better experiences. –Anand N., App. Dev. Mgr.

What you didn’t know about engineering. –Brandi B., Engineer

Keeping fans connected. –Jatinder S., Network Perf. Mgr.

Insights from the field. –Danielle B., Outside Plant Eng.

The super connectivity of 5G will impact the way we live and work— from medical innovations and smart communities to immersive education.

From grid-wide solutions to mobile commerce, our broad portfolio is helping businesses around the world.

5G. Smart cities. IoT. Help build one network engineered for growth across all lines of business.

Verizon Robotics delivers faster time to insight and reduced costs through automation. The team works with robot-specific cellular, robotic equipment and more.

Our developers are working on cutting-edge AR technology in our 5G Lab—including virtual fitting rooms and more.

Join the team that’s developing a next-generation network that isn’t just about speed. It’s about reimagining what’s possible.

Verizon’s CIO named one of 50 top tech leaders who are redefining the CIO role and driving game-changing innovation.

Recognized for work creating innovative proof of concepts utilizing mobile edge computing (MEC), 5G, Open APIs, AI, IoT and more.

Awarded for embodying our purpose by using our scale to help small businesses and the environment.

Recognized for leveraging blockchain to redesign Verizon’s dispute management process.

Build and operate the software and products that will power our network and change the face of the connective landscape — today and tomorrow.

Join planners, engineers and operations people maintaining our vast network, from implementation to quality assurance, while building on emerging tech.

Be among the best in tech with software developers and system engineers who are designing, programming and monitoring our complex infrastructure every day.

Work alongside data scientists, engineers, architects and business intelligence leaders, using complex analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to mine, model and visualize data – crafting stories to guide our business.

Manage scope and timelines of new technological programs – allocating resources, overseeing technical requirements and tracking progress during development of sprint cycles.

Be on the forefront while having a strong team behind you, and explore vast opportunities to protect our customers and networks.

From Product Development to Network Engineering and beyond – your dream role may be closer than you think. Search our global network and start your future now.

Expand your skills with on-the-job training and the opportunity to advance based on your interests and passions. As a part of our network, you’ll find a great place to grow among the best in tech.

Coast to coast, join one of our North American offices and start a career at the center of our operations. Whether you’re looking to build the technology of the future or step into a progressive financial role, find the tools to succeed at one of our offices.

Hear from leaders about network engineering career paths and exciting aspects of their roles and responsibilities.

Meet Nayan and Jason, two V Teamers on our Mobile Edge Computing team who are helping Verizon thrive as a global technology leader.

Three Network Strategy and Planning leaders share key lessons they’ve learned on their career journeys.

