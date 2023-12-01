Vote for Dairon Asprilla for AT&T 5G 2023 MLS Goal of the Year … – Portland Timbers

Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla has a particular proclivity for bicycle kick golazos. His April 15 gem against Seattle Sounders FC helped lead the Timbers to a 4-1 thrashing of their Cascadia rivals.

It is also among the final nominees for the AT&T 5G 2023 MLS Goal of the Year nominees.

Vote now through November 6!

