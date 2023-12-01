GTA 6 hacker has been found liable in court, as further leak details … – GAMINGbible

HAVE A VIDEO YOU WANT TO FEATURE ON OUR PAGE?

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 12:31 , 24 August 2023 BST



| Last updated 12:30 , 24 August 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: Take-Two Interactive, Ekaterina Bolovtsova via Pexels

The hacker responsible for last year’s Grand Theft Auto VI leaks has been found liable in court.

Rockstar Games has remained silent on the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, leading to fans taking matters into their own hands, sharing a variety of rumours, theories and leaks about the game in the series.

Check out the new live-action trailer for Starfield below.

Loading…

In 2022, a hacker called Kurtaj, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old associate, leaked over 90 videos, revealing early-development footage of GTA VI in action. The leaks spread like wildfire across the internet and confirmed a number of rumoured details about the game, including its female protagonist, and the location being set in Vice City.

Additional leaks have since emerged from different sources, further confirming Vice City’s inclusion, as well as giving fans a look at a police chase in action, and a peak inside several in-game buildings.

As for last year’s leakers though, Kurtaj has been found liable for the leaks in court. Kurtaj operated as part of a hacking group called Lapsus$, and was responsible for several cyber-attacks on well-known companies, namely Nvidia.

The hacker apparently infiltrated Rockstar’s private Slack channels, gained access to several secret files on GTA VI, and posted a message saying: “I am not a Rockstar employee, I am an attacker … If Rockstar does not contact me on Telegram within 24 hours I will start releasing the source code.”

It’s reported they were actually already under arrest at the time following the attack on Nvidia, and were put into a hotel when they were doxxed by a rival hacking group. Police searched the hotel room and found an Amazon Firestick, a keyboard, a mouse and a phone, all of which were used to access the Internet.

Grand Theft Auto VI currently has no release date but is expected to launch sometime in 2024/2025 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Topics: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games, Take-Two

source