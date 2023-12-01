Watch the next Antares NASA Cargo Resupply Launch from Wallops – NASA

2 min read

The next Antares launch is scheduled for 8:31 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Aug. 1, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A on Wallops Island, Virginia.

The evening launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.

Members of the public can experience the thrill of a rocket launch in person from the launch viewing area at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center. The Visitor Center will have special hours on launch day, opening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT. The Visitor Center will not be open outside of the launch viewing event on Aug. 1 to allow for event preparation. Visitors interested in viewing the launch from the Visitor Center are encouraged to carpool as parking is limited. More launch viewing information is available on the visitor center website.

Live launch coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and air on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, and the NASA’s App.

Members of the public outside of the viewing area can register to attend the launch virtually. Virtual guests will have access to curated resources, schedule changes, and mission specific information straight to your inbox. Following each activity, virtual guests are sent a mission-specific collectable stamp for their virtual guest passport. Hear more about the virtual guest program from the Crew-5 astronauts!

For more information about International Space Station, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/station

Get more information about Northrop Grumman, its Antares rocket and the Cygnus cargo spacecraft at:

https://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman

Media Contact:

Amy Barra

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, VA

amy.l.barra@nasa.gov

