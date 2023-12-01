Why Google Pulled the AI Test Kitchen App from the Play Store – Gizchina.com

Even though generative AI has recently caught the attention of the public, companies like Google have been working on it for a few years. Usually, testing these advanced AI improvements is only done by employees and developers. However, Google allowed regular people to try its AI projects through apps like AI Test Kitchen. Surprisingly, the company has now removed this app from the Play Store and Apple App Store. The company may be preparing for a complete shutdown without giving an explanation.

In 2022, right after Google’s I/O developer conference, they released the AI Test Kitchen app. The search engine company introduced the app alongside the second gen LaMDA large language model (LLM), which now powers Bard. The Test Kitchen app offered three different applications for people to try out the LLM’s capabilities in specific situations:

1. Imagine It: You could ask LaMDA to describe an imaginary place of your choice.

2. List It: The LLM could break down a to-do list into smaller sub-tasks.

3. Talk About It: You could have a conversation with the AI about dogs.

These experiments were meant to let users explore the potential of the LaMDA language model in limited settings.

After this year’s I/O event, where Google introduced new experiments like MusicLM, the company temporarily removed the AI Test Kitchen app from the Play Store, as reported by 9to5Google. This decision was unexpected, especially since the app was less than a year old, and AI technology is still gaining popularity. However, there were hints of this move during the I/O event. where Google suggested using the website to experience MusicLM, effectively guiding users away from the Test Kitchen app. MusicLM replaced all other AI experiments previously available on the app, but Google has not provided a specific reason for shutting down the AI Test Kitchen.

If you have the AI Test Kitchen app installed, you may have noticed that it has stopped working. This includes the latest version available on APKMirror. The Test Kitchen experience is still accessible through the web app. It is expected to remain available for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, Google has officially discontinued the app on both Android and iOS, adding it to the list of software that the company has decided to discontinue.

