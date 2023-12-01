Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14, 2023: Grab the Roaring Knight Bundle – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 14: One of the few remaining online multiplayer battlegrounds game in India, Free Fire Max is gaining popularity due to its high-end graphics and animation. The game is essentially a smoother version of the original title and the only difference is that it is optimized to give a much nicer looking environment and some exclusive elements (that do not affect the competitiveness). And just like the original title, getting premium bundles is almost impossible unless the player is willing to real money in the game. However, the developers have introduced the redeem codes using which players can win freebies that include in-game items including free diamonds and premium bundles. So, check what’s on offer today and claim these codes. Details below.

Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced this month’s main event. The tweet mentions, “Are you ready to unleash your inner warrior? Defeat 45 enemies and claim the Tribal Yeti pet skin, pet food, and a pet choice box”.

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know of. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn’t affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Today’s redeem codes:

X99TK56XDJ4X

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FF7MUY4ME6SC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link – https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it’s done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

