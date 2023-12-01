9 must-watch kids movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video – Amazon India Blog

Fret not if you are running out of ideas to keep your little ones engaged during the festive holidays. Prime Video has you covered with a range of titles for children across age groups. Get ready to dive into a world of excitement, imagination, and heart-warming moments as you bond with the kids. From classic favourites to recent hits, our curated selection brings entertainment packaged with valuable lessons for young viewers. So, tune in, sit back and relax.

Fret not if you are running out of ideas to keep your little ones engaged during the festive holidays. Prime Video has you covered with a range of titles for children across age groups. Get ready to dive into a world of excitement, imagination, and heart-warming moments as you bond with the kids. From classic favourites to recent hits, our curated selection brings entertainment packaged with valuable lessons for young viewers. So, tune in, sit back and relax.

A television series based on a collection of short stories by acclaimed author RK Narayan, Malgudi Days chronicles the lives of people living in the fictitious town of Malgudi through a series of heart-warming and humorous tales. From a mischievous boy’s adventures to an old man’s musings, each episode beautifully captures the essence of Indian culture, traditions and values. Watch Now

IMDb rating: 9.4

With its stunning animation, catchy songs, and engaging storyline, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, has garnered a vast and dedicated fanbase. It follows the adventures of a young unicorn Twilight Sparkle and her friends who face challenges and overcome obstacles together. The show’s key messages of kindness, inclusivity and acceptance have resonated with viewers around the world. Watch Now

IMDb rating: 7.7

Just Add Magic is a story of three best friends who discover a magical cookbook that has been passed down generations to generation. As they delve into the book’s mysterious recipes, the girls uncover secrets and solve mysteries while learning valuable lessons about friendship, loyalty, and trust. Set in a small town, the show brings together fantasy and reality in an engaging manner with a talented cast of young actors. The show’s lessons of creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork make it an ideal watch for children and adults alike. Watch Now

IMDb rating: 8.4

This is a heartwarming tale of a professor who finds an abandoned dog and takes him home. His family disagrees about keeping the dog but over a period of time they form an unbreakable bond and name him Hachi(ko). Based on a true story, Hachi makes a habit of waiting for his master at the train station every evening. He continues the habit even after his master’s death. The movie remains one of the most emotional tales about the bond shared between a pet and the pet-owner. Watch Now

IMDb rating: 8.1

An all-time classic, Shrek is an animated fantasy film based on a children’s picture book of the same name. Shrek is a grumpy green ogre who likes keeping to himself but that is soon interrupted by a bunch of fairy tale creatures exiled to his swamp by Lord Farquaad. Shrek sets out with a very loud donkey by his side to persuade Farquaad to give him his swamp back. Istead he finds himself on a princess rescue mission where he falls in love with Princess Fiona. Watch Now

You can also find its sequel Shrek 2 on Prime Video.

IMDb rating: 7.9

Masha and the Bear is an adorable Russian animated comedy series that features Masha, a lively three-year-old who often finds herself in trouble. There is Bear, a kind, protective figure who tries his best to protect his friend from danger while frequently becoming an inadvertent victim of her follies. Watch now.

IMDb rating: 7.4

A classic British comedy series, Mr. Bean has been entertaining audiences all over the world since its release in 1995. Starring Rowan Atkinson as the titular character, the show follows the daily life of the quirky and often clueless Mr. Bean as he gets into all sorts of misadventures and comical situations. With its slapstick humour and imaginative visuals, the series made Mr. Bean a favourite among audiences of all ages. Watch Now

IMDb rating: 8.6

An Indian animated television series that follows the life of a legendary court jester from the kingdom of Vijayanagara, The Adventures of Tenali Raman is a vibrant celebration of Indian folklore. Featuring intricate animation, catchy music, and stunning visuals, the show has all the elements to keep you captivated. Through Raman’s witty and clever antics, the series showcases the importance of wisdom and intelligence. Watch Now

IMDb rating: 7.4

From battling ferocious villains to embarking on amazing adventures, we have seen Po do it all. This time around, watch him become a Kung Fu teacher to four unruly kids from Panda village. Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny is an animated series that features the journey of these kids along with their teacher and how they train themselves to be Dragon Masters, a group of warriors tasked with protecting the legendary Dragon Scroll. Watch Now

IMDb rating: 7.4

